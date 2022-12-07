Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
findingfarina.com
3 of the Most Popular Cannabis Strains
Have you been curious about trying some cannabis? In 2021, the global cannabis seed market was estimated to be worth USD 1,445.05 million. The legalization of cannabis in the United States and other countries worldwide has led to a boom in the cannabis industry. Products such as oils, tinctures, edibles, and other products have risen over the past few years.
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
Popculture
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Daily For A Healthier Body Over 40
There are so many factors that play into our overall health, from the food we eat to the way we move our bodies and even to our stress levels. Keeping up with healthy habits that can keep everything running in tip-top shape is especially essential as we age and our bodies change over time. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can help your body thrive on a daily basis, including regularly drinking one beverage health experts swear by: tea!
KTLA.com
Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes
Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
EatingWell
The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Popculture
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained
Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
Popculture
Shredded Cheese Recalled
Lidl shoppers have been urged to check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar as part of an urgent recall. Plastic pieces may be present in the product, making it unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who return the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed
This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
Is vaping and marijuana as bad for your heart as cigarettes?
New research out of UCSF may make some people think twice about e-cigarettes and smoking marijuana. Contrary to popular belief, a UCSF study has found that any type of vaping or smoking can lead to heart problems, not only cigarettes.
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
6 unexpected side effects of the weight loss drug semaglutide, from reduced alcohol cravings to diarrhea
Semaglutide, a medication to treat diabetes and recently approved for weight loss, may make you love kale but hate French fries and cocktails.
thebiochronicle.com
Disposable vape pens: the new way to consume cannabis
Disposable vape pens are one of the most popular items in the cannabis industry. They are easy to use and provide a discreet way for people to consume cannabis. disposable vape pens come in a variety of flavors and potency levels, so you can find the perfect one for your needs.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Comments / 0