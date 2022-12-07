Read full article on original website
astaga.com
7 of the Best Play-to-Earn Crypto Games to Invest in for 2023
In a current report, DappRadar stated that $1.3 billion was raised by play-to-earn and metaverse video games in Q3 2022 alone. This comes with virtually 1,000,000 each day energetic wallets interacting with these video games. These figures present that, even since its starting, play-to-earn gaming has been providing wonderful funding alternatives that may’t be missed.
astaga.com
How Metacade (MCADE) Seems to Be the Biggest Star in the Metaverse for 2023
The race is on to see which metaverse venture goes to return out on high and see which coin will give buyers the largest return in 2023. Decentraland has had a headstart in comparison with others within the business however can its MANA token keep forward of the most effective newcomers within the subsequent yr? A have a look at massive upcoming strikes on this market exhibits that Metacade and its MCADE coin are tipped to outperform the Decentraland forecast.
Home Inventory Is Up And Prices Will Drop, But Buyers And Investors Have Left The Market
If the U.S. residential housing market were a vehicle, it would be stuck in park right now. And while some opportunities may be coming that would allow investors to shift back into drive, the overriding consensus is to keep the car in the driveway for now. Home prices are too...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks are set for a big rally in 2023 as productivity rises and interest rates fall
Jeremy Siegel expects a rising stock market in 2023 as interest rates finally reverse part of their 2022 gains. Additionally, he expects economic productivity to increase as companies get more efficient. "Productivity is going to go up, that improves margins and that's good for profits," Siegel said. US stocks are...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
astaga.com
ApeCoin (APE/USD) staking launches with a thud! Will bulls overcome relentless bears?
ApeCoin gained 3% on Friday and stays inexperienced over the week. ApeCoin will begin to situation staking rewards on December 12. The cryptocurrency faces resistance approaching the higher restrict of descending channel. ApeCoin (APE/USD) staking performance is not a dream – it’s a actuality. Staking rewards are set to start...
Housing Market 2023: Early Predictions To Know Now
What, exactly, is the 2023 housing market going to look like? It's a difficult question to answer. Some may envision 2023 shaping up to follow in the footsteps of the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis...
astaga.com
Axie Infinity (AXS/USD)continues to face rejection. Are buyers giving up?
Axie Infinity token misplaced 6.60% on Thursday regardless of earlier features. Axie Infinity has been recording rising exercise on the platform. The token faces resistance on the 50-day transferring common. After robust features, Axie Infinity’s (AXS/USD) worth is weakening. The token traded down by 6.60% in 24 hours, regardless of...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Under Pressure As Another Whale Dumps Almost 10K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) worth struggles to rally above $17.5k as miners and whales proceed to liquidate their BTC positions. The BTC worth has failed to point out any important upside transfer and stays beneath stress following the collapse of FTX. Bitcoin Whales Dumping Their BTC Holdings. Whale Alert in a tweet...
astaga.com
8 of the Best Staking Cryptos to Buy Before 2023
Staking is nice. It gives you a approach to earn some additional tokens by merely HODLing your cash such as you had been already doing. However what’s the purpose in incomes some tasty curiosity if the worth of your staked cash drops to $0?. This text outlines the eight...
astaga.com
Has The Terra Classic (LUNC) Revival Rally To $0.001 Started?
After huge FUD attributable to Terraform Labs ending help for Terra Station risked the survival of Terra Traditional (LUNC), the group has lastly discovered a life. Terra Traditional blockchain tokens LUNC and USTC have rallied over 6% and 20% within the final 24 hours, respectively. Terra Traditional (LUNC) Begins Reduction...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Regains Strength, Why BTC Could Surpass $18K This Time
Bitcoin worth remained robust above the $16,700 degree. BTC shaped a base and began a recent improve above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin discovered assist close to $16,700 and began a good improve. The value is buying and selling above $17,000 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There was...
astaga.com
Ethereum Metrics Reveal Bulls Vs. Bears Battle, Who’s Winning?
Ethereum (ETH) has did not rise above key resistance at $1,300 regardless of rising round 4% over the previous 24 hours. At press time, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap was buying and selling at $1,289. Because the buying and selling quantity exhibits, the bulls and bears have woken...
astaga.com
What Elliott Wave Theory Suggests Is Next
Any Bitcoin worth prediction is only a guess and not using a foundation to make the forecast. The stock-to-flow model that was as soon as essentially the most cited motive for expectations of upper costs has failed, leaving technical evaluation, on-chain indicators, and statistics as the most effective likelihood of discovering future worth targets.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Whales Continue To Shed Holdings, Prices Not Attractive Enough?
On-chain knowledge exhibits Bitcoin whales have continued to shave off their holdings in current weeks, suggesting that the present lows will not be enticing sufficient to them. Bitcoin Whales Proceed To Promote Regardless of The Latest Deep Lows. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the variety of...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts
Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
astaga.com
Quant Explains How This Nasdaq Support Retest Could Also Help Reverse Bitcoin
A quant has defined why the latest retest of a vital help degree by Nasdaq could assist Bitcoin reverse its personal development. Nasdaq-100 Has Just lately Retested A Essential Assist Trendline. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Nasdaq-100 is presently above a help line that has traditionally...
astaga.com
LUNC price forms a bullish pattern as USTC pumps
Terra Luna Traditional worth crawled again on Thursday. The variety of LUNC holders has been steady. USTC worth soared by over 20%. Terra Luna Traditional worth crawled again on Thursday as buyers reacted to the sturdy comeback of USTC. It rose to a excessive of $0.00017, which was barely above this week’s low of $0.00016. LUNC’s worth is about 71% beneath the best degree this yr.
