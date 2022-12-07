Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
astaga.com
8 of the Best Staking Cryptos to Buy Before 2023
Staking is nice. It gives you a approach to earn some additional tokens by merely HODLing your cash such as you had been already doing. However what’s the purpose in incomes some tasty curiosity if the worth of your staked cash drops to $0?. This text outlines the eight...
astaga.com
XRP Price Bucks Trend As Whales Move Triple Digit Millions
The XRP value is at present bucking the final market pattern and is recording a small acquire of round 2% during the last 24 hours. What’s noticeable are huge actions by whales over the previous few hours. The cryptocurrency market is on shaky floor given the macroeconomic headwinds and...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended
On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
msn.com
Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds
The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
zycrypto.com
Gargantuan Feat: Staked Ether Withdrawals Are Coming In March 2023, Core Developers Concur
Ethereum core developers revealed on a call on December 8 that the network’s next, highly-anticipated hard fork, Shanghai, allowing users to withdraw staked ETH, might go live as early as March next year. Shanghai Is Scheduled To Launch In March 2023. The next major Ethereum upgrade, which will enable...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
astaga.com
These On-Chain Indicators Offer Insight Into the Next Ethereum (ETH) Price Action
The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) has additionally been beneath sturdy promoting stress shifting to $1,200 amid the market shakeout attributable to the FTX collapse. As of press time, ETH is buying and selling 4.3% up at a worth of $1,282 and a market cap of $156.9 billion. The...
astaga.com
Audited And Fully Collateralized: Here’s Why Binance Remains The Best Bet
The autumn of FTX noticed crypto exchanges like Binance being put beneath the microscope in latest months. Nonetheless, the crypto change has taken the criticism in stride and in flip, has been in a position to set even larger requirements of operations for all exchanges throughout the area. The newest developments, together with a full audit by an exterior celebration, have cemented Binance’s dominance because the main crypto change on this planet.
astaga.com
Axie Infinity (AXS/USD)continues to face rejection. Are buyers giving up?
Axie Infinity token misplaced 6.60% on Thursday regardless of earlier features. Axie Infinity has been recording rising exercise on the platform. The token faces resistance on the 50-day transferring common. After robust features, Axie Infinity’s (AXS/USD) worth is weakening. The token traded down by 6.60% in 24 hours, regardless of...
astaga.com
Binance (BNB/USD) to $266? Will a bitter exchange between Binance CEO and SBF hurt token further?
Binance has been on a sluggish decline since touching $315. The cryptocurrency has lacked constructive catalysts to take the value greater. Binance (BNB/USD) continues to consolidate however is on a short-term descent after tapping a minor resistance. As of press time, BNB was buying and selling at $289 and looking out more and more bearish. Buyers now stare at a doable value backside at $266.
fullycrypto.com
Staked ETH Rewards Coming in March 2023
The first ETH staking rewards could be released in March 2023. Developers have scheduled in the next hard fork, which would include this, for that timeframe. There have been fears that an ETH dump will take place, but withdrawals will likely be staggered. Ethereum developers have targeted March 2023 as...
crowdfundinsider.com
Hashflow, Wormhole to Streamline Cross-Chain Messaging Experience
Hashflow, a decentralized exchange (DEX) designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades, announced a partnership with Wormhole, the generic cross-chain messaging protocol, to build the “best” cross-chain trading experience. The move will “allow users to natively swap any asset across any chain and receive exactly what they...
thenewscrypto.com
Payment Processor PayPal Launches Crypto Services in Luxembourg
In 2020, PayPal began offering cryptocurrency support in the United States. The firm is dedicated to collaborating closely with Luxembourg’s politicians and authorities. In what seems to be an effort to spread crypto services throughout the European Union. Financial services major PayPal aims to establish cryptocurrency operations in Luxembourg. Users of PayPal will soon be able to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as purchase and store digital currencies.
astaga.com
Quant Explains How This Nasdaq Support Retest Could Also Help Reverse Bitcoin
A quant has defined why the latest retest of a vital help degree by Nasdaq could assist Bitcoin reverse its personal development. Nasdaq-100 Has Just lately Retested A Essential Assist Trendline. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Nasdaq-100 is presently above a help line that has traditionally...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
Comments / 0