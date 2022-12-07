ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
astaga.com

8 of the Best Staking Cryptos to Buy Before 2023

Staking is nice. It gives you a approach to earn some additional tokens by merely HODLing your cash such as you had been already doing. However what’s the purpose in incomes some tasty curiosity if the worth of your staked cash drops to $0?. This text outlines the eight...
astaga.com

XRP Price Bucks Trend As Whales Move Triple Digit Millions

The XRP value is at present bucking the final market pattern and is recording a small acquire of round 2% during the last 24 hours. What’s noticeable are huge actions by whales over the previous few hours. The cryptocurrency market is on shaky floor given the macroeconomic headwinds and...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended

On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
msn.com

Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds

The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
astaga.com

These On-Chain Indicators Offer Insight Into the Next Ethereum (ETH) Price Action

The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) has additionally been beneath sturdy promoting stress shifting to $1,200 amid the market shakeout attributable to the FTX collapse. As of press time, ETH is buying and selling 4.3% up at a worth of $1,282 and a market cap of $156.9 billion. The...
astaga.com

Audited And Fully Collateralized: Here’s Why Binance Remains The Best Bet

The autumn of FTX noticed crypto exchanges like Binance being put beneath the microscope in latest months. Nonetheless, the crypto change has taken the criticism in stride and in flip, has been in a position to set even larger requirements of operations for all exchanges throughout the area. The newest developments, together with a full audit by an exterior celebration, have cemented Binance’s dominance because the main crypto change on this planet.
astaga.com

Axie Infinity (AXS/USD)continues to face rejection. Are buyers giving up?

Axie Infinity token misplaced 6.60% on Thursday regardless of earlier features. Axie Infinity has been recording rising exercise on the platform. The token faces resistance on the 50-day transferring common. After robust features, Axie Infinity’s (AXS/USD) worth is weakening. The token traded down by 6.60% in 24 hours, regardless of...
astaga.com

Binance (BNB/USD) to $266? Will a bitter exchange between Binance CEO and SBF hurt token further?

Binance has been on a sluggish decline since touching $315. The cryptocurrency has lacked constructive catalysts to take the value greater. Binance (BNB/USD) continues to consolidate however is on a short-term descent after tapping a minor resistance. As of press time, BNB was buying and selling at $289 and looking out more and more bearish. Buyers now stare at a doable value backside at $266.
fullycrypto.com

Staked ETH Rewards Coming in March 2023

The first ETH staking rewards could be released in March 2023. Developers have scheduled in the next hard fork, which would include this, for that timeframe. There have been fears that an ETH dump will take place, but withdrawals will likely be staggered. Ethereum developers have targeted March 2023 as...
crowdfundinsider.com

Hashflow, Wormhole to Streamline Cross-Chain Messaging Experience

Hashflow, a decentralized exchange (DEX) designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades, announced a partnership with Wormhole, the generic cross-chain messaging protocol, to build the “best” cross-chain trading experience. The move will “allow users to natively swap any asset across any chain and receive exactly what they...
thenewscrypto.com

Payment Processor PayPal Launches Crypto Services in Luxembourg

In 2020, PayPal began offering cryptocurrency support in the United States. The firm is dedicated to collaborating closely with Luxembourg’s politicians and authorities. In what seems to be an effort to spread crypto services throughout the European Union. Financial services major PayPal aims to establish cryptocurrency operations in Luxembourg. Users of PayPal will soon be able to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as purchase and store digital currencies.
astaga.com

Quant Explains How This Nasdaq Support Retest Could Also Help Reverse Bitcoin

A quant has defined why the latest retest of a vital help degree by Nasdaq could assist Bitcoin reverse its personal development. Nasdaq-100 Has Just lately Retested A Essential Assist Trendline. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Nasdaq-100 is presently above a help line that has traditionally...
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...

