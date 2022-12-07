Read full article on original website
If you live in California and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
pasadenanow.com
Tournament President Wainscott Honored by Chamber of Commerce
Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott, honored at the President’s Breakfast by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, said she basically “graduated” to Pasadena from Wisconsin. Introduced by Raphael Henderson following a welcome from Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Paul Little, Wainscott told a packed...
capitalandmain.com
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Partners With Sycamores to To Provide Wellness Support to 2023 Royal Court
For the second year, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is again partnering with Sycamores to provide wellness support to members of the 2023 Royal Court. Sycamores, a Pasadena-based behavioral health and child welfare agency, provides programs and services for the benefit of some of the most vulnerable children, young adults, adults and families in the community. Their services cover all of Los Angeles, spanning the San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Antelope Valleys, and San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s ‘Affordable Micro-Units’ Apartment Complex Underway, To Be Ready By June
Billed as the city’s first affordable micro-unit apartment complex, the Pasadena Studios Project just south of the 210 Freeway at 280 N. Oakland Avenue, a six-story building that will feature 180 micro-units, is rapidly taking shape. Project developers Community Builders Group (CBG) and Bridge Financial Advisors (BFA) said that...
A New Wing Concept May Come to Washington Boulevard
What Now Los Angeles recently obtained intel suggesting the emergence of an eatery called Mr. Honey Wings
lamayor.org
Mayor Garcetti and Los Angeles County announce results of first-ever transition strategy for oil extraction workers
LOS ANGELES – Mayor Eric Garcetti and the County of Los Angeles today welcomed the release of the Just Transition Strategy — a first-ever framework for creating a pathway for workers in oil drilling to find new employment as the City and County begin phasing out oil extraction in Los Angeles.
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city
Officials say the bill could affect the city’s ability to pay to abandon oil wells, and it could also affect the financing of large city projects like the new Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center, replacing the Belmont Veterans Pier and improvements to the Long Beach Convention Center. The post Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
KMPH.com
Lemoore couple fights L.A. parking ticket for two months then gives up
A Kings County couple believes it's been fleeced by Los Angeles Parking Enforcement. This month the two were forced to pay a parking ticket for a trip down south they never made. Dr. Kaitlen Betchel couldn't believe what she received in the mail in September. A $93 ticket for parking...
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
pasadenanow.com
Local Assemblymember Prepares for His Holiday Shoe Drive for School-Aged Children
Assemblymember Chris Holden is again partnering with Shoes That Fit to host his Annual Give and Go Shoe Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, in front of his district office at 600 North Rosemead Blvd. in Pasadena. This will be a contactless Give and Go shoe drive where community members can...
pasadenanow.com
Mask Mandate Looms in LA County, Pasadena Not Seeing Similar Increase in Hospitalizations, Deaths
Los Angeles County moved into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category Thursday, sparking stepped-up warnings of widespread transmission of the virus and moving the area closer to another indoor mask-wearing mandate. Pasadena, which operates its own public health department, is monitoring increased but not ‘high’ category...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Chorale is Looking for Student Composers from Pasadena Area
Now in its seventh year, Pasadena Chorale announced the opening of the application process for its student-mentor composition program, Listening to the Future. The Chorale said they are looking to accept Pasadena area high school students from ninth through 12th grade to enroll into its 2023 Listening to the Future program.
Has Any Of This Wonderful Rain And Snow Helped Alleviate California’s Drought Conditions?
Multiple early season storms have dropped loads of rain and snow. But the drought persists and there’s no guarantee the wet weather will continue.
NBC Los Angeles
USPS Job Fairs Are Coming to Los Angeles. Here's When and Where
The first of 13 USPS job fairs in Los Angeles is scheduled for Tuesday as part of a 10-year Postal Service plan to hire 20,000 employees across the country. The walk-in fairs throughout LA will continue through the end of December. The USPS is looking for applicants to fill both part- and full-time positions.
foxla.com
Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1
LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
