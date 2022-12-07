Playhouse Village Association will create a new community tradition at Playhouse Village Park when its hosts its Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at this new location on Friday, December 9 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Experience Pasadena twinkle as we illuminate our tree to celebrate the holiday season in Playhouse Village at this free event. With live music and performances, and maybe even some snowfall, this is the perfect way to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO