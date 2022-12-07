ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status

Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hayden Hurst (calf) out for Bengals' Week 14 contest versus Browns

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) will not play in Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Hurst will sit out on Sunday after he was unable to participate in practice with a calf injury. Expect Mitchell Wilcox to see more snaps versus a Cleveland defense ranked seventh (7.5) in FanDuel points allowed to tight ends.
