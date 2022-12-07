Read full article on original website
Can Browns sneak into the playoffs? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com and YouTube...
Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status
Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns WR earns weekly honor for his special teams play against Houston
BEREA — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his play in Sunday’s, 27-14, win over the Houston Texans. >>Browns get touchdowns from defense, special teams in Deshaun Watson’s 1st game back from suspension. He returned three punts...
Hayden Hurst (calf) out for Bengals' Week 14 contest versus Browns
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) will not play in Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Hurst will sit out on Sunday after he was unable to participate in practice with a calf injury. Expect Mitchell Wilcox to see more snaps versus a Cleveland defense ranked seventh (7.5) in FanDuel points allowed to tight ends.
Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden
Cleveland Browns recently added Jaelon Darden off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Browns Digest's Jeffery Laux took a look into Jaedon Darden and more in this player spotlight. Watch below:
Pro Football Talk tweet links Birds to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
KYW’s Dave Uram and the Voice of the Eagles, Merrill Reese, discuss the tweet linking the Birds to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. They also talked about the connections a couple Eagles players have to Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
Eagles-Giants: Saquon Barkley listed as questionable for Week 14 matchup
The Eagles and Giants are about 48 hours from kickoff at MetLife Stadium and star running back Saquon Barkley will be a game-time decision with a neck injury. Barkley is dealing with a sore neck, but reports suggest he’ll play in a critical matchup for both teams. Star defensive...
Here's what the Cincinnati Bengals must do to beat the Cleveland Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) head into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns (5-7) on a four-game win streak feeling as confident as they have all season. If the Bengals want to win the AFC North, they must beat the Browns. Cincinnati is 1-3 in division play this season. Right...
