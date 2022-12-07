Commission Recommends Former Mayor’s Picture be Removed From City Hall for Part in Racist Campaign

For the second year, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is again partnering with Sycamores to provide wellness support to members of the 2023 Royal Court. Sycamores, a Pasadena-based behavioral health and child welfare agency, provides programs and services for the benefit of some of the most vulnerable children, young adults, adults and families in the community. Their services cover all of Los Angeles, spanning the San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Antelope Valleys, and San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

