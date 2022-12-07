ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Commission Recommends Former Mayor’s Picture be Removed From City Hall for Part in Racist Campaign

By ANDRÉ COLEMAN, MANAGING EDITOR
pasadenanow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tideline.news

Leaked Recording Reveals Racist Views of LA City Council Members

Controversy struck the Los Angeles City Council this October as an audio recording that contained racist comments surfaced. The recording stemmed from an October 2021 meeting that included Los Angeles City Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and Ron Herrera in October of 2021. Martinez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’

The Long Beach Equity and Human Relations Commission censured one of its members Wednesday night after she made a comment on social media about people being placed on a "list" after last month's election—a comment that the city attorney's office has characterized as a political threat.  The post Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city

Officials say the bill could affect the city’s ability to pay to abandon oil wells, and it could also affect the financing of large city projects like the new Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center, replacing the Belmont Veterans Pier and improvements to the Long Beach Convention Center. The post Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Tournament President Wainscott Honored by Chamber of Commerce

Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott, honored at the President’s Breakfast by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, said she basically “graduated” to Pasadena from Wisconsin. Introduced by Raphael Henderson following a welcome from Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Paul Little, Wainscott told a packed...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

3 new Arcadia council members sworn in, along with new mayor

The Arcadia City Council on Tuesday installed three new council members and shifted the rotating offices of mayor and mayor pro tem. Sharon Kwan, Eileen Wang and Dr. Michael Cao won their respective races in Districts 2, 3 and 5 and began their inaugural four-year terms on the council. The...
ARCADIA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Tournament of Roses Partners With Sycamores to To Provide Wellness Support to 2023 Royal Court

For the second year, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is again partnering with Sycamores to provide wellness support to members of the 2023 Royal Court. Sycamores, a Pasadena-based behavioral health and child welfare agency, provides programs and services for the benefit of some of the most vulnerable children, young adults, adults and families in the community. Their services cover all of Los Angeles, spanning the San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Antelope Valleys, and San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
PASADENA, CA

