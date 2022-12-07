Commission Recommends Former Mayor’s Picture be Removed From City Hall for Part in Racist Campaign

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
Councilmember Paul Koretz's final message to protesters: 'I yield the rest of my time and f--- you'
Koretz, a typically lowkey council member, ended his speech by repeating the words of an angry public commenter: "I yield the rest of my time and [expletive] you."
tideline.news
Leaked Recording Reveals Racist Views of LA City Council Members
Controversy struck the Los Angeles City Council this October as an audio recording that contained racist comments surfaced. The recording stemmed from an October 2021 meeting that included Los Angeles City Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and Ron Herrera in October of 2021. Martinez, who...
Outgoing Councilmember Paul Kortez leaves with choice words for protestors
Outgoing Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Kortez had some choice words for protesters at City Hall on Friday. Friday marked Kortez’s last day in office. He was defeated by Kenneth Mejia in the November election.
Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’
The Long Beach Equity and Human Relations Commission censured one of its members Wednesday night after she made a comment on social media about people being placed on a "list" after last month's election—a comment that the city attorney's office has characterized as a political threat. The post Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Recall petition against LA Councilman Kevin De León approved; organizers to gather signatures
A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles city clerk, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures.
Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist
A new video shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León fighting a Black activist nearly two months after a racist scandal. The post Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist appeared first on NewsOne.
lamayor.org
Mayor Garcetti and Los Angeles County announce results of first-ever transition strategy for oil extraction workers
LOS ANGELES – Mayor Eric Garcetti and the County of Los Angeles today welcomed the release of the Just Transition Strategy — a first-ever framework for creating a pathway for workers in oil drilling to find new employment as the City and County begin phasing out oil extraction in Los Angeles.
Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city
Officials say the bill could affect the city’s ability to pay to abandon oil wells, and it could also affect the financing of large city projects like the new Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center, replacing the Belmont Veterans Pier and improvements to the Long Beach Convention Center. The post Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
Tournament President Wainscott Honored by Chamber of Commerce
Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott, honored at the President’s Breakfast by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, said she basically “graduated” to Pasadena from Wisconsin. Introduced by Raphael Henderson following a welcome from Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Paul Little, Wainscott told a packed...
3 new Arcadia council members sworn in, along with new mayor
The Arcadia City Council on Tuesday installed three new council members and shifted the rotating offices of mayor and mayor pro tem. Sharon Kwan, Eileen Wang and Dr. Michael Cao won their respective races in Districts 2, 3 and 5 and began their inaugural four-year terms on the council. The...
foxla.com
Kevin de León involved in fight at Lincoln Heights holiday event
Los Angeles city leader Kevin de León is once again at the center of controversy. Videos surfacing on social media showed the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman being involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights.
spectrumnews1.com
Mike Bonin bids farewell to LA City Council, describes ‘long, strange trip’
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Describing his nearly 10 years on the Los Angeles City Council as a “very long, strange trip,” Councilman Mike Bonin bid farewell to the council Wednesday in an emotional speech in the chamber. Bonin, who has represented portions of the Westside since 2013,...
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Partners With Sycamores to To Provide Wellness Support to 2023 Royal Court
For the second year, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is again partnering with Sycamores to provide wellness support to members of the 2023 Royal Court. Sycamores, a Pasadena-based behavioral health and child welfare agency, provides programs and services for the benefit of some of the most vulnerable children, young adults, adults and families in the community. Their services cover all of Los Angeles, spanning the San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Antelope Valleys, and San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
Habitat LA breaks ground on affordable housing project in Washington neighborhood
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles broke ground on its largest development to date on Thursday, a new home development in the Washington neighborhood of Long Beach. The post Habitat LA breaks ground on affordable housing project in Washington neighborhood appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
LA Councilmember Kevin de León involved in fight during holiday event, video shows
Video has surfaced that shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s ‘Affordable Micro-Units’ Apartment Complex Underway, To Be Ready By June
Billed as the city’s first affordable micro-unit apartment complex, the Pasadena Studios Project just south of the 210 Freeway at 280 N. Oakland Avenue, a six-story building that will feature 180 micro-units, is rapidly taking shape. Project developers Community Builders Group (CBG) and Bridge Financial Advisors (BFA) said that...
KTLA.com
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
Comments / 2