Residents Help Beautify Business Area, Enhance Water-Use Efficiency at Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day
Members of community organizations such as Pasadena Beautiful Foundation, Bungalow Heaven Neighborhood Association, and the City’s Youth Ambassadors program along with other residents were enthusiastic participants in a Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day hosted by Pasadena Water and Power recently at a parking lot on Washington Blvd. and Lake Ave.
Mask Mandate Looms in LA County, Pasadena Not Seeing Similar Increase in Hospitalizations, Deaths
Los Angeles County moved into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category Thursday, sparking stepped-up warnings of widespread transmission of the virus and moving the area closer to another indoor mask-wearing mandate. Pasadena, which operates its own public health department, is monitoring increased but not ‘high’ category...
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Partners With Sycamores to To Provide Wellness Support to 2023 Royal Court
For the second year, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is again partnering with Sycamores to provide wellness support to members of the 2023 Royal Court. Sycamores, a Pasadena-based behavioral health and child welfare agency, provides programs and services for the benefit of some of the most vulnerable children, young adults, adults and families in the community. Their services cover all of Los Angeles, spanning the San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Antelope Valleys, and San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
Pasadena’s ‘Affordable Micro-Units’ Apartment Complex Underway, To Be Ready By June
Billed as the city’s first affordable micro-unit apartment complex, the Pasadena Studios Project just south of the 210 Freeway at 280 N. Oakland Avenue, a six-story building that will feature 180 micro-units, is rapidly taking shape. Project developers Community Builders Group (CBG) and Bridge Financial Advisors (BFA) said that...
St. Elizabeth Parish School: School-Wide Learning Outcomes
The school’s SLE’s help to guide students academically, socially, and emotionally. Faculty develops curriculum that bring the learning expectations to life for our students. During our weekly assemblies, students who have demonstrated a specific SLE are recognized with a SPIRIT award. S – Spirit-Filled Children of God.
ShotSpotter Announces New Program For Violence Prevention Groups
The company used by the Pasadena Police Department since February to electronically detect gunfire and report its location almost instantly to officers in the field has launched a new community-focused program to use its data to support violence intervention and prevention. ShotSpotter, Inc. announced Data for Good will share precision...
Local Assemblymember Prepares for His Holiday Shoe Drive for School-Aged Children
Assemblymember Chris Holden is again partnering with Shoes That Fit to host his Annual Give and Go Shoe Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, in front of his district office at 600 North Rosemead Blvd. in Pasadena. This will be a contactless Give and Go shoe drive where community members can...
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
Pasadena Chorale is Looking for Student Composers from Pasadena Area
Now in its seventh year, Pasadena Chorale announced the opening of the application process for its student-mentor composition program, Listening to the Future. The Chorale said they are looking to accept Pasadena area high school students from ninth through 12th grade to enroll into its 2023 Listening to the Future program.
Playhouse Village Brightens the Holidays with Tree Lighting Celebration
Playhouse Village Association will create a new community tradition at Playhouse Village Park when its hosts its Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at this new location on Friday, December 9 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Experience Pasadena twinkle as we illuminate our tree to celebrate the holiday season in Playhouse Village at this free event. With live music and performances, and maybe even some snowfall, this is the perfect way to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays.
Rain Dead Ahead for Pasadena
Friday will be sunny and chilly but expect weekend rains, the National Weather Service cautioned. A strong system will bring periods of heavy precipitation to Pasadena from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, according to the NWS. Lingering showers are possible Monday, otherwise a drying trend with below normal temperatures is...
Soggy Weekend in Store for Pasadena
More rain is expected to fall in Pasadena over the weekend, with potentially heavy downpours in some areas Saturday evening and into early Sunday that forecasters warned could cause some flooding. “Rain will turn to showers by Sunday afternoon, but showers will likely remain quite numerous through Sunday night,” according...
Pasadena Family’s Holiday Light Display Wins $50,000 in National Contest
The Harbecks home on Pasadena’s Tropical Ave. in the Hastings Ranch neighborhood will be hard to miss this holiday season. Their extravagant holiday light display, with angel wings made from recycled plastic bottles and colorful gumdrops that light up in different colors, helped them win a reality show competition for the best Christmas lights this week.
Octavia E. Butler Magnet Present its Winter Concerts!
Octavia E. Butler Magnet (OEM) present its Winter Concerts!. On Friday, December 9, 7:00 p.m. – Winter Concert (Cast A) themed “A Hope for Christmas” at OEB Auditorium;. On Thursday, December 15, 5:00 p.m. – Winter Concert at the Tea Rose Garden – 70 N. Raymond Avenue;
Man Allegedly Points Loaded Gun With Extended Magazine at Woman in Road Rage Incident
Pasadena police said a woman reported a man driving a car pointed a handgun at her during an apparent road rage incident in broad daylight in East Pasadena Wednesday. The woman told police shortly after noon that the man’s weapon appeared to have been fitted with an extended ammunition magazine. She also provided the vehicle’s description and license plate number. She told officers the incident had occurred in the 1700 block of East Colorado Blvd.
Mayor Cheers on Muir Mustangs, Set to Do Battle For CIF 5AA State Championship Tonight
John Muir High School’s Varsity Football team is scheduled to face Hughson High School in Hughson, Calif., for the CIF Division 5AA State Championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. Muir beat Palo Verde Valley 33-7 last week to earn its first CIF State Southern California Regional title and the right to face Hughson for the CIF State Championship.
Calming Seasonal Music & Mindfulness
Alan Geier, soloist, vocal coach and rehearsal pianist for Pasadena Pro Musica, will be performing calming seasonal music to soothe the soul on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Sierra Madre Public Library’s Music and Mindfulness series, from 1 to 3 p.m. “Pull up a chair, browse the stacks, stay...
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra: Shaham Plays Dvořák
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), conducted by Music Director Jaime Martín, presents violinist Gil Shaham on Sunday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. at the Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena. Gil Shaham is one “among the most inspired violinists of his generation,” according to the Guardian. He will be performing Dvořák’s dazzling...
Westridge Hosts One-day 6th Grade Soccer Tournament
Westridge School hosted a one-day 6th grade soccer tournament with four other area schools on Friday – Chandler School, Clairbourn School, Mayfield Junior School, and Polytechnic School. “The 6th grade tournaments provide an opportunity for students to experience the world of interscholastic sports. Our Tigers showcased skills acquired during...
Jackson Browne Performs Evocative, Inspiring Set at All Saints Benefit Friday
When Jackson Browne was a young boy, growing up in nearby Highland Park, he revealed Friday night at Pasadena’s All Saints Church, he would take the bus from what likely would have been York and Figueroa Street into Pasadena for judo lessons at the YMCA. “I was about eight...
