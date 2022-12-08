Idaho murders: Police seeking Hyundai Elantra in connection with case

As police in Moscow, Idaho, began to remove some of the victims' personal belongings from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed , they're now also looking to speak with the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the "immediate area" of the home the morning of the gruesome crimes.

"Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," police said Wednesday.

Belongings "no longer needed for the investigation" started to get collected earlier in the day to be returned to victims' families, who've asked for some of the items, police said.

KXLY - PHOTO: Police start removing belongings from the Moscow, Idaho, house where four University of Idaho students were killed.

"It's time for us to get those things back that really mean something to those families, and hopefully help with some of their healing," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Tuesday.

It's been nearly one month since roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13.

Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram - PHOTO: A photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves a few days before their deaths shows University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

No suspects have been identified.

Two surviving roommates -- who police said are not suspects -- were home at the time and likely slept through the attacks, according to authorities. They were on the ground floor while the four victims were on the second and third floors.

Heather Roberts/ABC News - PHOTO: The house where four University if Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022.

Police added Tuesday that "the house remains an active crime scene" and said "progress continues to be made in the investigation."

Police urge anyone with information to upload digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho or contact the tip line at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or 208-883-7180.