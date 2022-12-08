ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders: Police seeking Hyundai Elantra in connection with case

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKVw7_0jaMJLbQ00

As police in Moscow, Idaho, began to remove some of the victims' personal belongings from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed , they're now also looking to speak with the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the "immediate area" of the home the morning of the gruesome crimes.

"Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," police said Wednesday.

Belongings "no longer needed for the investigation" started to get collected earlier in the day to be returned to victims' families, who've asked for some of the items, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370xIK_0jaMJLbQ00
KXLY - PHOTO: Police start removing belongings from the Moscow, Idaho, house where four University of Idaho students were killed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMx50_0jaMJLbQ00
KXLY - PHOTO: Police start removing belongings from the Moscow, Idaho, house where four University of Idaho students were killed.
MORE: Idaho police zero in on movements of 2 victims who went to frat house before killings

"It's time for us to get those things back that really mean something to those families, and hopefully help with some of their healing," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKm4J_0jaMJLbQ00
KXLY - PHOTO: Police start removing belongings from the Moscow, Idaho, house where four University of Idaho students were killed.

It's been nearly one month since roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkTTA_0jaMJLbQ00
Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram - PHOTO: A photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves a few days before their deaths shows University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.
MORE: Idaho murders: 2 surviving roommates break silence

No suspects have been identified.

Two surviving roommates -- who police said are not suspects -- were home at the time and likely slept through the attacks, according to authorities. They were on the ground floor while the four victims were on the second and third floors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AQgi_0jaMJLbQ00
Heather Roberts/ABC News - PHOTO: The house where four University if Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022.
MORE: Idaho murders: What we know and what's still a mystery

Police added Tuesday that "the house remains an active crime scene" and said "progress continues to be made in the investigation."

Police urge anyone with information to upload digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho or contact the tip line at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or 208-883-7180.

Comments / 90

Holy Muckraker
7d ago

The fact that they are asking about random cars means there is no compelling evidence from the house.

Reply(8)
12
Albert Demarco
6d ago

Hello ❗🇺🇸😷❗🔬🔭🤔Before 4 students murdered,was there a possibility of new seeking person wanting their already occupied rented apartment? Apparently, public not care if case solved. Clue 🧩: 3 girls and 1 guy dead. Why? What room temperature 🌡️ at the time of deaths? Clue leads to blankets? 4 girls dead would match room temperature.

Reply(5)
2
Just Horsing Around
7d ago

Ohio had those 8 family members killed.....took 2 years to arrest the other family and 6 and a half to convict the first one.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Idaho college murders - live: Police call logs show reports of ‘suspicious’ men as five vehicles examined

Moscow residents have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the small, college town in the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home.The Independent’s analysis of police call logs revealed chilling complaints including a man carrying a knife, a person “wearing a black ski mask”, a “male outside taking photos of the upper floors” of a home and reports from people believing that someone has tried to enter their home.In one particularly chilling call, a caller said that a man had given their...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

911 call logs reveal sightings of blood stains, knives and ‘suspicious men’ in town of Idaho student murders

In a small college town that has not seen a murder in seven years, the killing of four students in one house on the same night was bound to cause shockwaves.Indeed, since the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were discovered on 13 November in Moscow, Idaho, residents' alarm and disquiet has made itself known in a flood of 911 calls."We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," said the Moscow Police Department on Sunday, revealing that it had received more calls about "unusual circumstances" and requests for welfare checks in...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murder Victims' Families & Friends Receiving Death Threats As Investigation Hits One-Month Mark

Loved ones of the four Idaho University murder victims are in mourning as police have failed to find a suspect or a murder weapon 30 days into the investigation, with some family members and friends receiving death threats, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier revealed the news on Tuesday, releasing a video to mark the one-month anniversary of best friends Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, who were slaughtered with a Rambo-style knife as they slept in an off-campus home on November 13.Addressing the social media sleuths...
MOSCOW, ID
Washington Examiner

Idaho student murders: Killer likely was motivated by revenge, retired police captain of 20 years says

A retired Moscow police captain is saying the murders of four University of Idaho students that took place last month might have been motivated by revenge. Retired Capt. Paul Kwaitkowski, 64, believes that the killer responsible for the deaths knew at least one of the victims and may have been seeking vengeance, based upon his 20 years of experience investigating local homicides, per an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match

The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife

Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Sixth person may have also lived at house where four University of Idaho students were murdered in beds

A sixth person may have also lived in the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in their beds, it has now been revealed.Moscow Police said in a statement on Thursday that a sixth individual is listed on the lease for the three-storey home but that investigators “do not believe that individual was present during the incident”.The identity of that person has not been publicly released and it is not clear when they lived at the property.When asked byThe Independent if the individual has been ruled out as a suspect in the horrific murders, a police...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Fam of Slain Idaho Student Bashes Coroner for Dishing Private Details

The lawyer for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students slain in bed last month, has come out firing against a coroner who examined the group’s bodies—claiming she’s said too much to the wrong people. “I could go on for days about the coroner,” Shanon Gray told Fox News. “Cathy Mabbutt made some personal phone calls to some of the family and released a lot of information that investigators didn’t know about.” Family members also skewered Mabbutt, claiming she’s tried to do cops’ job for them while releasing too much to the public. Steven...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’

The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police tell Idaho victim’s family only one of the slain students was the target

The family of one of the Idaho victims has claimed that law information officials have given them “vague” information about the case and whether it was just one student who was the target in the murders.Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, said that he was “a little in denial” about the killings and is focused on getting justice for his daughter despite the lack of information.Authorities have remained largely silent about any breakthroughs in the tragedy, in which students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were found dead on 13 November.“I’ve been told...
IDAHO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

942K+
Followers
199K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy