ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca approving the Community Justice Center’s Reimagining Public Safety work plans. The approval was delayed in September due to questions about some aspects of the plan by Common Council members. The Tompkins County Legislature agreed to the elements of the work plans as part of its budget process. The initiatives in the 2022 Work Plan and 2023 Work Plan will commence immediately and carry into the new year. To learn more and submit feedback and suggestions visit www.publicsafetyreimagined.org.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO