Department of Emergency Response hiring for key position in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is hiring. They’re looking for their next Emergency Medical Services Program Manager. Click here to learn more about the position, including qualifications and pay rate. Apply here.
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
Village of Waverly Recreation Director pleads guilty to official misconduct
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A former Tioga County official pleads guilty to official misconduct. 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania, admitted to destroying and altering records and taking $16,525 while working as the Director of Recreation for the Village of Waverly, a position he held since 2015. Shaw collected cash in his capacity as Director for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments and field trips.
Reimagining Public Safety work plans approved in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca approving the Community Justice Center’s Reimagining Public Safety work plans. The approval was delayed in September due to questions about some aspects of the plan by Common Council members. The Tompkins County Legislature agreed to the elements of the work plans as part of its budget process. The initiatives in the 2022 Work Plan and 2023 Work Plan will commence immediately and carry into the new year. To learn more and submit feedback and suggestions visit www.publicsafetyreimagined.org.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Former Waverly Rec. Director Misappropriated Funds
The former recreation director in the Village of Waverly admits he altered and destroyed Village Recreation League documents to cover up his misappropriation of funds. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has announced that 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to official misconduct, confessing he misappropriated $16,525 in village funds. He has been sentenced to one year conditional discharge and has paid restitution.
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. That brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 73. Tompkins County Health Director Frank Kruppa says the two were older adults, adding it’s a reminder that Covid remains deadly to vulnerable residents. It’s...
55-Year-Old Woman in Steuben County Is Arrested For Illegal Use of Food Stamps
A 55-year-old woman was arrested in Steuben County after she illegally used food stamps, according to the results of the investigation. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is popularly known as “Food Stamps”. This program is to help struggling Americans in the country purchase nutritious food amid the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that causes the increase in the prices of basic commodities.
Tompkins County reports a more diverse workforce in 2022
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is reporting a more diverse workforce. Compared to last year, the number of minority employees is up nearly two percent. White workers account for about 88 percent of county jobs. Officials say females outnumber males in the workforce. In other Tompkins County news,...
Cortland officials still hearing budget feedback ahead of Dec. 20 vote
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council will vote to adopt a $30 million budget for 2023 at the final meeting of the year. Mayor Scott Steve says he’s still hearing feedback. Cortland’s next Common Council meeting will be held December 20. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Steve...
DeFendini accuses Joly of expressing racist views at IPD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A majority of the Ithaca Common Council was opposed to John Joly becoming the city’s permanent police chief. One of the most outspoken opponents to that appointment is Alderperson Jorge DeFendini, who spoke out Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News. During a forum at...
Myrick cleared of ethics wrongdoing in Reimagining Public Safety probe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An independent investigation into the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group has ended. Allegations of a conflict of interest were leveled against former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick over the involvement of the People for the American Way, a group Myrick was already working for part-time. The...
Mayor-elect Laura Lewis statement on Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Mayor-elect Laura Lewis released the statement below regarding the independent investigation of allegations of improper third-party influence of the City’s Reimagining Public Safety Working Group. One of my top priorities as a member of Ithaca’s Common Council, as Acting Mayor, and now as Mayor,...
Joly addresses Ithaca Common Council, responds to allegations of racism
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly says he has been slandered by members of the Common Council. Last night at the Common Council meeting, Joly spoke out. Joly, who was appointed last week by Mayor-elect Laura Lewis to become the city’s permanent police chief, also...
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
Broome overdose spike: 7 deaths in 11 days
Broome County is once again experiencing a significant spike in drug overdose deaths.
Notre Dame & Elmira Police Department offer help to local homeless
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira’s homeless population received some help Thursday after the Notre Dame Junior Ladies of Charity Club gathered supplies with the assistance of the Elmira Police Department. As part of “The Homeless Project,” the Junior Ladies of Charity helped collect and fill 40 drawstring bags with blankets, hats, gloves, socks, hygiene products, […]
Klepack calls to address social media risks ‘more aggressively’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County medical director says more can be done about social media issues. Dr. William Klepack says officials can try to address risks more aggressively, in efforts to prevent “adverse childhood experiences.”. A Lansing High School student was arrested in June after allegedly...
Gov. Hochul signs emergency fuel provision for New York home heating
NEW YORK — New York State will help homeowners get emergency fuel for no extra cost this winter. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a resolution on Thursday allowing New Yorkers to get emergency deliveries from any provider if a customer's regular provider can't get fuel. The policy can only be...
DEC arrests two for spotlighting, fleeing police in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested after the DEC said they were using spotlights for poaching and fled from police into Pennsylvania. The two people, who the DEC didn’t name, were arrested on October 28 while Environmental Conservation Officers executed a spotlighting enforcement detail in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. […]
