Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
tipranks.com
2 Biotech Stocks Under $10 That Could Win From Key FDA Approvals
The biotech industry can bring investors some truly lucrative gains – but these stocks are not for the faint of heart. The companies bring to the table a combination of famously high overhead and long product lead times, so investors will need to be patient with firms that regularly show long-term quarterly losses. But the rewards in biotech can change the game completely.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears
Global stocks had a mixed showing Friday, with hotter-than-expected US wholesale prices renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will push on with aggressive policies against inflation. While inflation has shown signs of easing, government data released Friday showed that producer prices still remained elevated, sending key US indices into the red.
tipranks.com
Here are 3 “Buy-Rated” SGX Stocks to Consider, Despite the Dwindling Economic Outlook
Singaporean companies are reeling from the effects of the macroeconomic challenges. Amid the gloom and doom, here are three SGX stocks with a Buy recommendation that could boost an investor’s portfolio. Singapore’s inflation is running at a 14-year peak and is expected to remain above 5% for the rest...
tipranks.com
Two “Perfect 10” Healthcare Stocks to Beat the Market
Consider these two healthcare stocks that score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. The highest Smart Score indicates that these stocks will likely outperform the broader markets. Healthcare stocks are considered to be a defensive play at times of economic uncertainty. This is evident in the 4.4% yearly gain of the S&P 500 Health Care Index in comparison to the 16.1% decline of the broader S&P 500 index (SPX). At this juncture, TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks tool can be used to identify healthcare stocks that have a greater chance to outperform the market.
Stocks Edge Higher, Costco, Lululemon, Broadcom, Bath & Body Works - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday December 9:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Fed Decision In Sight. U.S. equity moved cautiously higher Friday as traders looked to close out a difficult week highlight by a sharp pullback in Treasury yields and added concerns over a near-term recession.
tipranks.com
These 4 Retail Stocks Shine with Holiday Glamour
Retail stocks are going into the holiday season with modest valuations. With consumer sentiment poised to sink, questions linger as to whether they’re worth the low price of admission. Retail stocks have been under considerable pressure of late, thanks in part to mounting recession fears and lingering supply-chain issues....
tipranks.com
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising
Credit Suisse has completed the second phase of its capital-raising plan. The company plans to use these funds to improve its financial position. Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) (GB:0QP5) has raised CHF2.24 billion through a rights offering to its investors. The American depository shares of Credit Suisse gained 4.7% in Thursday’s trading session.
4 Chip Stocks That Are Down and out This December
Macroeconomic headwinds and recently imposed regulations on chip sales have marred the chip and semiconductor industry’s performance. In this backdrop, it could be wise to avoid chip stocks NVIDIA (NVDA),...
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
NASDAQ
Singapore Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 49 points or 1.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday. The global forecast...
tipranks.com
Representative Jim Langevin Traded These 2 Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove insightful for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Jim Langevin’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. Jim Langevin, the U.S. representative for Rhode Island’s 2nd congressional district since 2001, actively trades (buy and sell) in U.S.-listed stocks...
Comments / 0