Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsgw.com
City of Midland to Install New Wastewater Infrastructure
Construction continues in Midland’s Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan. In the coming weeks, crews will be working in Russell Park on a new offline sanitary sewer storage basin. According to the city, the basin will be designed to hold up to 1 million gallons of wastewater during high flows caused by major rain events or high groundwater levels, reducing strain on the main sanitary sewer system. Once flows return to normal levels, the basin will then drain back into the main system.
wcmu.org
New powerlines could be built on a western Midland County wetland
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is taking public comment on a plan to build electric power lines in a wetland in Midland County. Environmental and wildlife activists have spoken out against the proposed permit. One of their primary concerns from the group is the potential of the lines causing collisions with birds and, in some cases, killing them.
New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint
Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
WNEM
Vets Bridge reopens
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Traffic is once again moving across Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City. As previously reported, Vets Bridge was closed to traffic since Tuesday, Dec. 6 and it was unclear how long it would be before it reopened. Steve Katenhus, Bay City transportation service center manager for the Michigan Department of Transportation, told TV5 on Dec. 7 the drive shaft, which works in concert with other electrical, mechanical, and structural components to raise and lower the bridge, was out of alignment.
wsgw.com
Last Chance for Saginaw Residents to Apply for New Furnaces
Saginaw Residents have one more chance to apply for a furnace through the city’s Home Rehabilitation Program. Saturday, December 10th, city staff will be available in the City Hall Council Chambers to accept applications from 10:00 in the morning to 4:00 p.m. Residents who are planning to apply need to fall below the ARPA Household Income Limit, which is 300% of the Low to Moderate Income levels, and must be up to date on taxes and city utility bills. Applicants will need to bring all relevant documentation with them on Saturday.
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
wsgw.com
Vets Memorial Bridge Stuck Indefinitely, Outside Help Needed
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is needing a little help with a Bay City bridge. MDOT is calling in experts from out of state to examine a structural issue with Veterans Memorial Bridge, a part of the M-25 state trunkline that runs across the Saginaw River between the Liberty and Lafayette bridges. The bridge was closed Tuesday afternoon after it became stuck in the open position.
Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Bridge stuck open due to electrical issue
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City is currently down to two of its four bridges. The Veterans Memorial Bridge got stuck after opening for marine traffic. A BAY Alert went out at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, stating that the Veterans Memorial Bridge is stuck open indefinitely. Veterans Memorial...
WNEM
Liberty Bridge reopening, tolling free through March 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is set to reopen soon, and tolling will be free until March. Lynn Pavlawk, general manager for Bay City Bridge Partners, made the announcement on Dec. 7. “I am so excited to be able to announce that our...
Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion
Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
It’s almost time: Liberty Bridge opening date announced
BAY CITY, MI - The wait is almost over. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is finally set to open back up to traffic. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
East Village Magazine
A new type of health care coming to Flint in January
Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden dies, remembered as fighter for community
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 7, just hours after participating in commission committee meetings. Nolden, D-Flint, was a former Flint City Council member and served as the executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House. Under his leadership, the group recently...
New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
WNEM
Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
WNEM
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton business owner is working to reopen two of his restaurants after a fire caused them to close in June. Mark Hamel, the owner, discussed how long it might be before the doors open again. “I guess this is the reason why you have insurance,...
WNEM
Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Lapeer teen fighting for her life after vehicle rolls over on gravel road, strikes boulder
A young girl is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say her vehicle left a dirt road in Lapeer County, rolled over and crashed into a boulder Friday afternoon.
Comments / 0