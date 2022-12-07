ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wosu.org

New election bill would require photo ID

The House and Senate are working on a couple of bills that would change voting rules, including a proposed requirement for a photo ID in order to vote. On this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown discuss whether such measures are solutions in search of a problem. Mia Lewis from Common Cause Ohio joins the show.
