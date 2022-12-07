As I start to dig into some of the fine-points of the transfer portal–I realize I’ve been looking at it primarily from the angle of the player, and not the program. Portal transfers can change a team remarkably, and thus my betting takes me to sites that focus on the sport, such as Nostrabet and that brings me back to the major risks to Our Beloved Ducks. The more I study and ponder it–the more my inclinations veer to sticking with high school recruits as often as possible, and not portal transfers.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO