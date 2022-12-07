ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Bee Scott Williams
3d ago

go for it on fourth down 5 times and didn't convert one. Couple of field goals and maybe we'd be in the final four or at least the Rose Bowl

Lebanon-Express

OSU football: The road to Las Vegas, Part 1

After ending their bowl drought in 2021, Oregon State players entered this football season with even higher expectations. The Beavers opened the season with three straight wins and were 4-2 at the halfway mark of the regular season. Jack Colletto, a first-team all-Pac-12 honoree and the winner of the Paul Hornung Award as college football’s most versatile player, said the team knew before any games were played that this could be their year.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment

One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Beavers to open Pac-12 play at Oregon

For the past decade in the Pac-12 Conference, the rivalry games in women’s basketball have been played back-to-back. That is not the case this season and on Sunday, Oregon State will open its Pac-12 schedule at Oregon. The Ducks will not make their return trip to Corvallis until Jan. 20.
CORVALLIS, OR
fishduck.com

Oregon Taking Portal Transfers is VERY Risky Business

As I start to dig into some of the fine-points of the transfer portal–I realize I’ve been looking at it primarily from the angle of the player, and not the program. Portal transfers can change a team remarkably, and thus my betting takes me to sites that focus on the sport, such as Nostrabet and that brings me back to the major risks to Our Beloved Ducks. The more I study and ponder it–the more my inclinations veer to sticking with high school recruits as often as possible, and not portal transfers.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Will the Transfer Portal Save Oregon Ducks Football?

The transfer portal could entirely reshape the Oregon Ducks football program through 2023. The real question is: does it need saving? I posed this to Mr. FishDuck, who was intrigued enough to first ponder his selection of live dealer games at Bollywood, and then write his own thoughts in a Saturday article about the portal to accompany mine today.
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning

Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD

---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Thinking about those red-light cameras

For one reason or another, Albany’s red-light cameras were on my mind the other day, and it cost me eleven bucks that I didn’t need to spend. It started when a reader told me about getting a ticket for making a right on red there, presumably for not stopping completely before making the turn.
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Another sign signals a big tree’s demise

For the second time since just before Thankgiving I came across a yellow sign on an Albany tree. Signs like this give the neighbors notice that the tree will be felled. This sign, which I saw on Dec. 7, is tied to a big pine on Harrison Street near the corner of Front Avenue. It happens to be on my favorite bike route, which takes me along the Willamette riverfront to the east end of old Albany.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Willamalane opens brand-new Arrow Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A new park for play and community gatherings is open – Arrow Park in Springfield is Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s 47th park. The park offers a brand-new playground, a bicycle playground, a bike skills course, a picnic shelter, walking paths, benches, bike racks, natural landscaping and more. The park is located at 2500 Otto St. near Briggs Middle School and Yolanda Elementary School along the EWEB path. In the morning of December 9, Willamalane hosted an opening ceremony where students from Yolanda Elementary got the chance to learn about, explore and play in the park.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

