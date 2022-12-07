Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Car Driven By Dog Crashes Into 2 Vehicles At Walmart Parking Lot In Texas
A reckless, four-legged driver of a car slammed into other vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas. The incident occurred Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. The police said they "apprehended a reckless driver today" and even though the situation doesn't sound "feasible" one of the victims confirmed...
iheart.com
McDonald’s Worker Gives Ordering Hacks
On TikTok, a McDonald’s worker (@knowthisispatrick) is offering up complimentary ordering advice when you’re craving a visit to the Golden Arches. If you want to guarantee completely fresh French fries, order them without salt. Then, ask for packets of salt. Do the same if you want your burger...
McDonald’s New Drive-Thru Concept Could Seriously Cut Wait Times
You could soon pick up your Big Mac with ease.
People are loving this Amazon delivery driver for warning a woman that her house is 'unsafe'
Great info, even better delivery.
Plane passenger left furious after woman uses attachment to stop them from opening tray table
A plane passenger was left feeling ‘mildly furious’ after the person sitting in front of them attached a device to their seat which meant the tray table attached to the back couldn’t be folded down. Posting in the Reddit forum ‘mildly infuriating’ user DriveFearless uploaded a photo...
Most targeted cars for catalytic converter thefts in Midwest
Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Family Dollar store customer Kevin Jackson kills alleged shoplifter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, for allegedly fatally shooting an unarmed shoplifter at a Family Dollar store.It happened on Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal. Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge.
Michigan Man Shot a Neighbor in the Head Over Misdelivered Amazon Package: Police
A man allegedly shot his neighbor to death over a misdelivered Amazon package. Michael Craig Lackey, 59, landed in handcuffs with the Detroit Police Department after a standoff on Friday. Officers said they found victim Michele Elder, 61, dead on a front lawn. “It came down to him really just...
Security Camera Captures Something Weird Following These Girls Home
Some think it’s a bear, others say it is something more sinister than that.
Man Set Up Camera In His Hotel Room; Caught Employee In The Act
When we write about suspicion of theft in lodging situations, it’s usually in Airbnbs. With little to no oversight, some Airbnb owners have set up hidden cameras in their rental units (they’re supposed to tell the renters about them, and they’re not allowed to be in certain parts of the house, but not all owners follow the rules). It got to the point where more than one entity on the internet wrote pieces about how to find hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental.
Sheriff's office: Pontiac teen returns home after learning her family reported her missing
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who left home without telling her family and hasn’t been seen or heard from since texting her dad she’d be home the next day.
Uber Driver Forced to Kick Woman Out of His Car After Her Boyfriend Canceled Ride Mid-Trip
TikToker @eddieneverready uploads tons of clips on the popular social media platform that shows what it's like being a full-time ride-share driver for services like Uber and Lyft. Since he makes his living off of taxi-ing folks around all day, he has his rig outfitted with a dash cam, which has several benefits for drivers.
Tesla drivers say they've faced more incidents of road rage since they started driving the electric cars
"I don't think I've ever been flipped off in my life as much as I have in the past year or so," Tesla driver Laura Kennedy told The Guardian.
Woman harassed by neighbor demanding that she park in the garage and not on the public street, ignores neighbor's notes
The neighbor gets angry and leaves notes on the woman's windshield. **This article is based on information sourced from a social media website, cited within the story**. A conflict between a woman and her neighbor raises questions about whether or not parking on a public street should be allowed. The woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation, in which a woman in her neighborhood has called the police on her. She says the neighbor has reported her for parking an "abandoned vehicle" because she chooses to park on the street in front of her house instead of in her garage.
Woman who gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom will be calling baby her ‘little nugget’
A woman has opened up about her experience giving birth in a McDonald’s bathroom and her fiancé even revealed that they’ll be nicknaming their newborn “little nugget”.Alandria Worthy, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia, discussed how she went into labour at a Fulton County McDonald’s during a recent interview with local news affiliate 11 Alive. The mother noted that while her contractions started around 3am on 23 November, she didn’t go to the hospital right away.“I read to not go to the hospital as soon as you start feeling them because they were still 15 to 20 minutes apart,...
Man tries to buy 800 gallons of gasoline for $8 but deputies stop him in Harris County
A man in Harris County is behind bars after being caught with 800 gallons of gasoline for which he paid eight dollars. Or tried to, at least.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's is giving away free Christmas McJumpers
McDonald's is giving away free festive merch this Christmas in the form of fast-food-themed jumpers and pajamas. More than 550 double sets of PJs and some 1,200 pairs of jumpers are up for grabs through the McDonald's app and ReindeerReady.co.uk. This year’s McMerch is in the festive colours of red...
This is what McDonald's drive-thru of the future could look like
McDonald's is hoping a drive-thru lane with a food conveyor belt, a pickup room for delivery workers and a shelf where people can grab their orders will make life easier for customers on the go.
Police: Bucket truck driver used PIT maneuver to spin SUV off Route 30
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Ligonier Township are investigating an incident of possible road rage. Ligonier Valley police say the driver of a large bucket truck forced an SUV to fly off the road using a vehicle maneuver police use to end pursuits. Police say they believe it was a bucket truck that sent a woman's car off the road, careening and rolling several times. Ligonier Valley police say the incident happened on Route 30 eastbound around noon Wednesday, close to the entrance of Idlewild Park. According to witnesses, a large utility-style heavy-duty bucket truck forced a small Nissan SUV...
Comments / 0