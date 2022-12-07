Read full article on original website
tbivision.com
Tiger Aspect inks deal with ‘PhoneShop’ creator & expands development team
Banijay UK label Tiger Aspect has signed Phil Bowker, creator of Channel 4 comedy PhoneShop, to an exclusive first-look deal, and expanded its development team with four new appointments. David Simpson heads up comedy at Tiger Aspect, with the company behind titles including Man Like Mobeen, Bad Education, Mr Bean...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan
“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group
Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
7 'The White Lotus' stars who have also played Marvel or DC characters
There are several actors from HBO's hit anthology series who have portrayed (or will play) Marvel or DC characters in films and TV shows.
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
Collider
Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star in 'Presumed Innocent' for Apple TV+
Variety reports that Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in negotiations to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Presumed Innocent, which is being helmed by Emmy Award winner David E. Kelly, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason. First ordered to series by Apple TV back in February 2022, Presumed Innocent is set to be an eight-episode series that is based on the acclaimed 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow and follows the murder of Carolyn Polhemus that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The novel follows the story from the point of view of Kindle County prosecutor and colleague of the murdered, Rožat "Rusty" Sabich, who is charged with the murder, as he attempts to keep his marriage intact while also clearing his name.
Sundance Film Festival unveils lineup for 2023 edition
Documentaries about Brooke Shields, Judy Blume and Michael J
tbivision.com
Singapore’s IMDA launches $3.7m virtual production fund
Singapore government agency Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has launched a $5m (£3.7m) virtual production fund. The fund will help to support the local media industry to develop the capabilities they need to make use of virtual production technology. IMDA is working to develop talent that is skilled in...
tbivision.com
BBC’s Mark Brownlow to depart after 28 years to join Plimsoll’s natural history unit
UK-based Plimsoll Productions has hired Blue Planet II producer Mark Brownlow, who is leaving the BBC after almost 30 years to work across the ITV Studios-owned firm’s burgeoning factual slate. Brownlow, whose hiring follows the recent addition of Alan Eyres as head of Plimsoll USA, will become an executive...
tbivision.com
Apple TV+ reunites ‘Black Bird’ team for podcast-inspired drama ‘Firebug’
Apple TV+ has ordered Firebug a new drama series starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton that reunites the team behind the limited drama Black Bird. Hailing from creator Dennis Lehane and produced by Apple Studios, the series will also see the return of exec producers Richard Plepler for Eden Productions, Kary Antholis for Crime Story Media and Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin for Imperative Entertainment.
tbivision.com
Lionsgate ups Sandra Stern to become vice chairman of TV division
Lionsgate TV has promoted Sandra Stern to become vice chairman of its television division. The exec was most recently president of Lionsgate TV Group, a role she had held from 2015 since when the studio has been behind shows such as HBO Max’s Julia And Minx, Welcome To Flatch for Fox and Ghosts on CBS.
tbivision.com
Int’l producers explore European coproduction regulation as model’s popularity soars
Global coproductions will become increasingly important as streamers and broadcasters find budgets squeezed but pan-European regulation could help to ease the process, according to leading execs here at NEM Zagreb. Danna Stern, the former MD of Fauda producer Yes Studios, said that combining budgets had become a vital method for...
tbivision.com
Malaysia’s Astro to adapt ITV drama ‘Liar’ with Double Vision
Astro in Malaysia has ordered a local adaptation of Liar, the UK drama about two people whose initial attraction has far reaching consequences. The Malaysian version will be produced by Double Vision, following a deal with format distributor All3Media International, which has also acquired the rights to the finished series. The series is expected to debut on Astro Citra, On Demand and Astro GO in March 2023.
Time Out Global
Exclusive: Stephen Graham talks the new ‘Boiling Point’ TV series
We all love Stephen Graham – the man is an Official National Treasure now – so the more of him on screen the better, frankly. 12 Years a Slave and Small Axe director Steve McQueen evidently agrees because he’s just cast him in his new movie. Deadline...
World Screen News
New Detective Series with Taron Egerton for Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has revealed Firebug, a new Apple original drama from creator Dennis Lehane that will star and be executive produced by Taron Egerton. Written by Lehane, the series follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue two serial arsonists. The story is inspired by some of the events presented in truth.media’s Firebug podcast.
