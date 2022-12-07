Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group
Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
tbivision.com
Exclusive: Streamers push back as European Commission explores origins of EU content
Netflix, HBO Max and other streamers operating across Europe could see their content quotas being overhauled after the European Commission (EC) began preparatory moves to explore what constitutes ‘European’ programming, TBI has learned. Regulations first proposed in 2018 and enacted last year mean streamers must ensure a minimum...
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
tbivision.com
UK accelerator Indielab expands team ahead of GrowthLab event
Indielab, the UK accelerator programme organisation, has made five new appointments as it looks to expand its operations and launch its GrowthLab event next year. As recently reported, GrowthLab is a new industry event dedicated to promoting growth for UK indies, which will be held in London in February. TBI will act as the exclusive media partner for the event.
tbivision.com
Int’l producers explore European coproduction regulation as model’s popularity soars
Global coproductions will become increasingly important as streamers and broadcasters find budgets squeezed but pan-European regulation could help to ease the process, according to leading execs here at NEM Zagreb. Danna Stern, the former MD of Fauda producer Yes Studios, said that combining budgets had become a vital method for...
HBO Max is now much easier to watch, thanks to Prime Video
You can now subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video, letting you house another service within Prime's walls.
World Screen News
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
tbivision.com
Apple TV+ reunites ‘Black Bird’ team for podcast-inspired drama ‘Firebug’
Apple TV+ has ordered Firebug a new drama series starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton that reunites the team behind the limited drama Black Bird. Hailing from creator Dennis Lehane and produced by Apple Studios, the series will also see the return of exec producers Richard Plepler for Eden Productions, Kary Antholis for Crime Story Media and Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin for Imperative Entertainment.
tbivision.com
Exclusive: CEE pay-TV revenues & subs to out-perform online video for next five years
Pay-TV revenues and subscriber numbers will continue to exceed those for online services in CEE over the next five years, according to research powerhouse Omdia. The findings were shared today in a presentation at NEM Zagreb by Omdia’s senior research director for media & entertainment, Maria Rua Aguete, who revealed that pay-TV revenue is predicted to hit $8.8bn in 2027, far exceeding the $3.3bn for online video.
U.K.-Based Alpha Grip Sold to William F. White, Sunbelt Rentals
Specialized film equipment rental company Alpha Grip, based near Shepperton Studios, has been sold to William F. White International and its U.K. parent Sunbelt Rentals. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition builds on WFW’s partnerships in the British market, where the Canadian company already has Movietech, PKE Lighting and Media Access Solutions under its umbrella.More from The Hollywood ReporterHBO Max Returning to Amazon Prime Video ChannelsAmazon's 'Cross' Adds Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan EggoldScarlett Johansson to Lead 'Just Cause' Series for Amazon Launched in 2004 and based near Shepperton Studios, Alpha Grip offers a range of grip equipment — including...
nickalive.net
PARAMOUNT+ ARRIVES IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA, AND SWITZERLAND, CONCLUDING A YEAR OF GLOBAL EXPANSION
Global and Local Stars Like Dani Levy and the Cast of THE SHEIK, plus STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS’ Anson Mount and 1883’s Marc Rissmann Celebrated the Launch During an Exclusive Launch Event in Berlin. Following Last Week’s Launch In France and Today’s Launch In Germany, Austria And...
tbivision.com
Chorus Boy Productions expands creative team & extends Disney deal
Disney Brand Television has extended its multiyear overall deal with Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner, which is behind Disney+ titles including High School Musical: The Series and Better Nate Than Ever. At the same time, Federle has appointed two new creative executives to the prodco, with Bronwyn...
goldderby.com
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ producer and composer interview
“The novel had always been important to me and that is true for almost everybody that worked on this film,” reveals “All Quiet on the Western Front” producer Malte Grunert. “I had read the novel when I was in my teens and then again in my 20s. It was always an iconic book. When the possibility presented itself to have access to the rights and do it again — a German-language adaptation of the best-selling German novel of all time — it felt like a blind spot. Why didn’t anybody ever do this?”
tbivision.com
Malaysia’s Astro to adapt ITV drama ‘Liar’ with Double Vision
Astro in Malaysia has ordered a local adaptation of Liar, the UK drama about two people whose initial attraction has far reaching consequences. The Malaysian version will be produced by Double Vision, following a deal with format distributor All3Media International, which has also acquired the rights to the finished series. The series is expected to debut on Astro Citra, On Demand and Astro GO in March 2023.
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels, Reversing Previous Strategy In New Streaming Distribution Pact
Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon have struck a new distribution deal for HBO Max, returning the streaming service to Prime Video Channels. The agreement undoes a key mission for prior corporate entity WarnerMedia, which launched HBO Max in 2020, two years before merging with Discovery. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who had a long exec stint at Amazon early in his career, made it a central goal to secure distribution for HBO Max as a stand-alone app on Amazon Fire TV devices as opposed to having it featured as part of Channels. WarnerMedia’s then-parent, AT&T, championed Kilar’s strategy, with CEO John...
tbivision.com
TBI Weekly: Key takeaways from Asia TV Forum & NEM Zagreb
SVOD vs pay-TV Just today, TBI revealed that Netflix, HBO Max and other streamers operating across Europe could see their content quotas being overhauled after the European Commission began preparatory moves to explore what constitutes ‘European’ programming. Regulations first proposed in 2018 and enacted last year mean streamers...
tbivision.com
Virgin Media TV content director plans new year exit
Bill Malone, the director of content at Irish comcaster Virgin Media Television, will step down in the new year after six years leading the company’s programming strategy. Announcing his exit in a memo to colleagues, Malone said that he was “immensely proud” of the work done during his time at the company and highlighted some of Virgin Media Television’s international success stories, such as the drama Blood and the documentary Finding Jack Charlton, as well as shows like The Guards: Inside The K and Gogglebox Ireland.
Comments / 0