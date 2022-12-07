“The novel had always been important to me and that is true for almost everybody that worked on this film,” reveals “All Quiet on the Western Front” producer Malte Grunert. “I had read the novel when I was in my teens and then again in my 20s. It was always an iconic book. When the possibility presented itself to have access to the rights and do it again — a German-language adaptation of the best-selling German novel of all time — it felt like a blind spot. Why didn’t anybody ever do this?”

2 DAYS AGO