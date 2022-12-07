Read full article on original website
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market
The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
Daily Free Press
Boston scores bid to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently being battled out in Qatar, drawing global audiences of captive fans from oceans away. But in four short years, the World Cup will be landing right on Boston’s doorstep. The city will serve as one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
GoLocalProv
Top Personalities Leaving, Local TV Facing Major Declines in Revenue
Top-level local television news staff have been quitting at a high rate in the past few months in the Providence market. In recent months, each of the network-affiliated news stations has lost high-profile, long-time reporters and personalities. In recent days, WPRI-12 has seen both morning news co-host Danielle North and...
Boston Globe
Caroline Ellison, math whiz and Newton native, was bound for success. Then she got into crypto.
At an exclusive party in the Bahamas last spring, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was perched atop a patio railing, mingling with pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom. FTX was one of the hottest cryptocurrency exchanges of the moment, and Bankman-Fried was surrounded by people vying for attention. Across...
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?
A city in Massachusetts will help its citizens put food on their tables. You know this year has been challenging for many families and households. Your money gets you way less at the registers, especially in the grocery store. Officials want to expand how much you can buy with a $400 payment program.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week #quincydistrictcourt #quincypolicedepartment #norfolksuperiorcourt #mayorkoch #propertytaxes
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week. A very rough week. Last weekend started off with an alleged hate crime hit and run incident near the...
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
everettleader.com
The Creation Of A Submarine Sandwich That Reaches Perfection
When I do local subs – that is – Everett subs I order from DiBlasi’s or from the Everett Square Deli. Both give great service and design subs that I like. You see, I never just order a sub. I need to have my subs specially made....
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
UMass Chan, Lahey Hospital sign agreement for Burlington medical campus
UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center have officially signed an agreement to establish a regional medical campus at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. UMass Chan-Lahey will be the second regional campus of the school and will offer training and education for healthcare workers to meet the needs of diverse communities. The project was first announced in August when the two organizations signed a letter of intent to establish the school.
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
WCVB
City leaders, residents declare war on Boston's booming rat population
BOSTON — City leaders want to renew Boston’s ongoing war on rats. Boston residents say there’s been an explosion of rats in the past year or two. “The biggest one I’ve seen was probably 10 inches long,” said Jinty McGrath of South Boston. “They’re like a small dog.”
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts
One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
pethelpful.com
Boston Rescue Shares Sad Video of All Their Dogs Who Didn't Get Adopted
Going home to a forever family can be oh-so-special for a dog, but the same can't be said for the rest of the pups who are still waiting at the shelter. That's why Boston-based Last Hope K9 Rescue is posting clips of every dog who didn't get adopted. It seems like a sad concept on the surface, but we'd like to think that sharing their faces on TikTok gives them even more chances to catch someone's eye.
