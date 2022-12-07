ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market

The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
SWANSEA, MA
Daily Free Press

Boston scores bid to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently being battled out in Qatar, drawing global audiences of captive fans from oceans away. But in four short years, the World Cup will be landing right on Boston’s doorstep. The city will serve as one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Top Personalities Leaving, Local TV Facing Major Declines in Revenue

Top-level local television news staff have been quitting at a high rate in the past few months in the Providence market. In recent months, each of the network-affiliated news stations has lost high-profile, long-time reporters and personalities. In recent days, WPRI-12 has seen both morning news co-host Danielle North and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

UMass Chan, Lahey Hospital sign agreement for Burlington medical campus

UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center have officially signed an agreement to establish a regional medical campus at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. UMass Chan-Lahey will be the second regional campus of the school and will offer training and education for healthcare workers to meet the needs of diverse communities. The project was first announced in August when the two organizations signed a letter of intent to establish the school.
BURLINGTON, MA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts

One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
BOSTON, MA
pethelpful.com

Boston Rescue Shares Sad Video of All Their Dogs Who Didn't Get Adopted

Going home to a forever family can be oh-so-special for a dog, but the same can't be said for the rest of the pups who are still waiting at the shelter. That's why Boston-based Last Hope K9 Rescue is posting clips of every dog who didn't get adopted. It seems like a sad concept on the surface, but we'd like to think that sharing their faces on TikTok gives them even more chances to catch someone's eye.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy