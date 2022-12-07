Read full article on original website
Related
New Anson County sheriff in town, but controversy lingers
Anson County officials swore in Scott Howell Wednesday morning as the new sheriff. At the same time, the county’s other sheriff, voted into power by county commissioners, filed a lawsuit that would give him control of the office.
Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection to substation attacks
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies in Moore County have obtained multiple search warrants in connection to the attacks on Duke Energy substations over the weekend. Deputies say the warrants are under seal due to sensitive information and are part of the ongoing investigation by multiple agencies to find the suspects accused of firing at […]
Drag artists speak on recent slander after Moore County outage happens during show
The power in Moore County went out Saturday night during a drag show in Southern Pines.
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County. Moore County Sheriff […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
WRAL
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
Man charged with statutory rape in Scotland County, larceny by employee in Richmond
ROCKINGHAM — A man with prior convictions in five counties is being held in the Richmond County Jail on charges from both Richmond and Scotland counties. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office allege that 38-year-old Jason Alexander Quick sexually assaulted a child from ages 10-12, however they’re not yet sure how many times.
North Carolina man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
FBI investigation: Cell phone data could narrow down pool of suspects in Moore County power grid attack
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Investigators from the FBI are using cell phone data to try to find the person or people responsible for the Moore County power grid attack. Law enforcement has not filed any charges or named a suspect, but experts say understanding, from cellphone data, who was in the area when the attack happened can help narrow down the search.
Richmond County Commissioners sworn in; Webb to step down as attorney
ROCKINGHAM — Two new commissioners and two returning took their respective oaths of office Monday afternoon prior to the December meeting of Richmond County’s governing board. Jason Gainey, former manager of the county airport and current president of Sandhills Best Care, was the first to be administered the...
First of three defendants sentenced in brutal 2019 Rowan Co. murder
The judge decided on a plea deal after 23-year-old Carlos Rosas Jr. confessed to his involvement in Earley’s 2019 murder. The agreement specifies that Rosas Jr. cannot serve more than 60 years in prison.
TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways. They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help. Channel 9′s...
Puppies found near Asheboro dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
Firearm recovered from student’s vehicle at Scotland High
LAURINBURG — On Tuesday, a firearm was recovered from a student’s vehicle at Scotland High School. According to a message from Principal Brent Smith, a staff member alerted school administration of a concern during a morning metal check. School administrators began an investigation that involved the school resource...
WMBF
Gun found on Scotland High School campus prompts student removal
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A student was removed from the Scotland High School campus after a gun was found in their vehicle Tuesday, the principal said. According to the principal, K. Brent Smith, a staff member alerted the school administration out of concern during morning metal checks. Administrators immediately...
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
wpde.com
2 former Darlington Co. corrections officers charged with misconduct, possessing marijuana
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two former Darlington County corrections officers have been charged after being found with drugs. Eunisha Marie Campbell, 21 and Jade Symone Scarborough, 27, were charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, first offense. On...
After new commissioners sworn in, Union County board fires top leadership
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Commissioners made a change in leadership on Monday night shortly after swearing in its newest members. As the balance of power switched on the county’s governing body, a decision was made to part ways with the county manager. “I...
RCSO: Man with Moore County warrants found with fentanyl
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted in Moore County was allegedly found with drugs after leaving his parked vehicle in someone else’s driveway. A resident in the area of Church Street in East Rockingham called 911 to report that a suspicious vehicle had been in his driveway for 20-30 minutes on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0