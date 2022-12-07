Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Leadership Louisiana leaves participants with a renewed sense of pride and love for the state
When Sheree Blanchard assembles a class for Council for a Better Louisiana’s Leadership Louisiana program, a bit of serendipity occurs within the group of selected participants who, for the most part, do not know each other beforehand. Since 1989, CABL’s Leadership Louisiana program has equipped community leaders from all...
theadvocate.com
Davante Lewis ousts incumbent from PSC, becomes first openly LGBTQ state elected official
Progressive policy advocate Davante Lewis defeated three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III on Saturday, handing the incumbent and utilities that backed him a stunning loss with the help of big money from environmental groups who want to shake up the commission. Lewis, 30, who lives in Baton Rouge and...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
theadvocate.com
Entergy, environmental groups, Gov. John Bel Edwards in fray ahead of PSC election Saturday
A heated Public Service Commission race tops the ticket for Saturday’s runoff elections across much of southeast Louisiana, as incumbent Lambert Boissiere seeks to stave off a well-funded challenge from the left in progressive advocate Davante Lewis. Both candidates are Democrats in a heavily Democratic district that spans from...
theadvocate.com
Governor meets faith leaders at rebuilt St. Landry church destroyed by arsonist: ‘We can overcome’
The themes of gratitude and community support highlighted at a meeting between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Acadiana religious leaders Thursday were underscored by the meeting location: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, which recently reopened after being destroyed by an arsonist in 2019. Thursday’s meeting is one of several Edwards is...
theadvocate.com
Live: Louisiana high school football state title scores - Dunham-St. Charles Catholic
7 p.m. – Division IV select – Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic. Noon – Division II select – St. Thomas More-Lafayette Christian. 3:30 p.m. – Division III select – Dunham vs. St. Charles Catholic. 7 p.m. – Division I nonselect – Ruston vs. Destrehan...
theadvocate.com
New signs, new directions for small congregations leaving the United Methodist Church
When Hurricane Ida's ferocious winds shattered the top of Sun United Methodist Church's sign last year, church leaders decided to hold off on replacing it — bigger winds of change were blowing through their denomination, making it likely that the tiny congregation off Louisiana 21 would soon need a new sign, one without the cross and flame logo of the UMC.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash, state police say
A 25-year-old Opelousas woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash. Following an investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Ariana Walker, who was arrestedSaturday, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I. Walker was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: hit and driving; death or serious bodily injury and operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Comments / 0