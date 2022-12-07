ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
LOUISIANA STATE
New signs, new directions for small congregations leaving the United Methodist Church

When Hurricane Ida's ferocious winds shattered the top of Sun United Methodist Church's sign last year, church leaders decided to hold off on replacing it — bigger winds of change were blowing through their denomination, making it likely that the tiny congregation off Louisiana 21 would soon need a new sign, one without the cross and flame logo of the UMC.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Opelousas woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash, state police say

A 25-year-old Opelousas woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash. Following an investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Ariana Walker, who was arrestedSaturday, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I. Walker was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: hit and driving; death or serious bodily injury and operating vehicle while license is suspended.
OPELOUSAS, LA

