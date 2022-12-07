Okunlola continues to play hard to get as signing day approaches but Miami in a good place

Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

Samson Okunlola has been rumored to be leaning toward being a Miami Hurricane for many months. But the uncommitted five-star offensive tackle tells CaneSport that even with signing day three weeks away that he isn’t rushing to commit to a program.

Okunlola, the On3 Consensus’ No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 1 overall recruit in Massachusetts, is still favored by On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine to land at Miami, but the 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman said he’s not leaning toward any particular program at the moment.

“I’d say I feel good about Miami, …(but) I wouldn’t really say anyone is in the lead,” Okunlola said.

Okunlola didn’t hint at having a favorite. He did not elaborate on which schools are still pursuing him or which schools he is still considering; only that the Hurricanes are among those in the running. He will announce his final decision on December 15.

He is the country’s No. 16 overall recruit and the country’s third-highest rated offensive lineman behind Hurricane commit Francis Mauigoa and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor.

Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal reoffered Okunlola in early January after former head coach Manny Diaz offered him in May 2021. Okunlola announced a top nine in June of Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma and Oregon. He officially visited Miami, Alabama and Michigan State in June 2022. He has also taken three unofficial visits to Florida.

On3’s RPM lists a 26% chance Okunlola lands at Florida and a 71% chance he lands at Miami. Miami has five offensive linemen verbally committed in this year’s class.

Mauigoa is the only lineman committed to Miami rated higher than Okunlola currently is.

If Miami landed Okunlola, he would be the third five-star for the Canes in this year’s class and could give Miami a top five recruiting class nationally. Miami currently sits at No. 10 following the flip of four-star defensive end Collins Acheampong from Michigan to Miami last week.

The Canes could potentially lock in a top-five recruiting class if Acheampong is also able to recruit four-star Michigan commit Enow Etta to Miami as well, which would solidify the Canes’ offensive and defensive lines this recruiting class.

CANESPORT’S TAKE

If the Hurricanes want to land a top-five class, it starts with signing Okunlola. Okunlola and Mauigoa could represent the future of Miami’s offensive line, and Mirabal and head coach Mario Cristobal have a proven track record of developing linemen into future NFL draft prospects from their time at Oregon – meaning a commitment from Okunlola’s could be beneficial for years to come. Okunlola’s commitment could put the Canes on track to secure their first top-five recruiting class since 2008 and only their third top-10 recruiting class since 2012. The Hurricane coaching staff has done a great job in this recruitment.