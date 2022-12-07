ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Okunlola continues to play hard to get as signing day approaches but Miami in a good place

By Stephen Wagner
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuyFi_0jaLlu8400
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

Samson Okunlola has been rumored to be leaning toward being a Miami Hurricane for many months. But the uncommitted five-star offensive tackle tells CaneSport that even with signing day three weeks away that he isn’t rushing to commit to a program.

Okunlola, the On3 Consensus’ No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 1 overall recruit in Massachusetts, is still favored by On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine to land at Miami, but the 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman said he’s not leaning toward any particular program at the moment.

“I’d say I feel good about Miami, …(but) I wouldn’t really say anyone is in the lead,” Okunlola said.

Okunlola didn’t hint at having a favorite. He did not elaborate on which schools are still pursuing him or which schools he is still considering; only that the Hurricanes are among those in the running. He will announce his final decision on December 15.

He is the country’s No. 16 overall recruit and the country’s third-highest rated offensive lineman behind Hurricane commit Francis Mauigoa and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor.

Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal reoffered Okunlola in early January after former head coach Manny Diaz offered him in May 2021. Okunlola announced a top nine in June of Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma and Oregon. He officially visited Miami, Alabama and Michigan State in June 2022. He has also taken three unofficial visits to Florida.

On3’s RPM lists a 26% chance Okunlola lands at Florida and a 71% chance he lands at Miami. Miami has five offensive linemen verbally committed in this year’s class.

Mauigoa is the only lineman committed to Miami rated higher than Okunlola currently is.

If Miami landed Okunlola, he would be the third five-star for the Canes in this year’s class and could give Miami a top five recruiting class nationally. Miami currently sits at No. 10 following the flip of four-star defensive end Collins Acheampong from Michigan to Miami last week.

The Canes could potentially lock in a top-five recruiting class if Acheampong is also able to recruit four-star Michigan commit Enow Etta to Miami as well, which would solidify the Canes’ offensive and defensive lines this recruiting class.

CANESPORT’S TAKE

If the Hurricanes want to land a top-five class, it starts with signing Okunlola. Okunlola and Mauigoa could represent the future of Miami’s offensive line, and Mirabal and head coach Mario Cristobal have a proven track record of developing linemen into future NFL draft prospects from their time at Oregon – meaning a commitment from Okunlola’s could be beneficial for years to come. Okunlola’s commitment could put the Canes on track to secure their first top-five recruiting class since 2008 and only their third top-10 recruiting class since 2012. The Hurricane coaching staff has done a great job in this recruitment.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Highlights of new Georgia commit Jadon Perlotte

Georgia added the commitment of 2025 linebacker Jadon Perlotte on Thursday, and his highlights show why the Dawgs would want to be in early on the Buford, Ga. native. Coming in at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Perlotte is ranked the No. 3 linebacker in the country and No. 35 player overall according to the On3 Consensus.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Five-star DL Matayo Uiagalelei names final 3

Five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco is down to three schools–Oregon, USC, and Ohio State. The 6-foot-5, 265 pounder went in-depth on his finalists. Oregon Ducks: “I love the coaching staff and the new culture they’re building there,” Uiagalelei said. “I think their potential...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Tom Izzo explains mid-game handshake with Micah Shrewsberry

There was a moment during the Michigan State versus Penn State basketball game where head coaches Tom Izzo and Micha Shrewsberry shared a handshake with about two minutes left in the game. This is not very commonly seen, with most coaches saving handshakes and exchanging of words for before and after ballgames. Izzo explained the handshake and pulled back the curtain on his conversation with Shewsberry following the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

Joel Klatt predicts instant turnaround for Colorado under Deion Sanders with transfer portal

Former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt predicted an instant turnaround for the Buffaloes football program under new head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders, who did not hide about his aspirations to attack the transfer portal, could bring an instant impact to Colorado after turning around Jackson State over the last three seasons. Klatt detailed why he saw Sanders as the right fit to get things moving fast in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

No. 1 CB in 2025 class offered by FSU after they drop in on his school

Florida State offered Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange sophomore four-star cornerback Ivan Taylor on Thursday. FSU area recruiter David Johnson was by his school on Wednesday. Taylor is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 class. He is considered the No. 4 overall prospect in the Sunshine State for that class. His sophomore highlights are below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

LSU OL Cameron Wire enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU offensive tackle Cameron Wire has entered the transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz reported on Friday. A player with 10 starts in his first three years and 22 appearances from 2019 through 2021, Wire was expected to start at tackle for the Tigers in 2022. After a rough performance in the season-opening loss to Florida State, Wire was relegated to the second string and played in just three other games this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy