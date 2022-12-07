Read full article on original website
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
msn.com
7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VICI Properties, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Regency Centers
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA and Regency Centers Corp. REG.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
Qualys and International Flavor and Fragrances have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Qualys QLYS as the Bull of the Day and International Flavor and Fragrances IFF as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Occidental Petroleum OXY, Hess Corp. HES and Marathon Petroleum MPC.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2 downward over the last 60 days. Banco ntander Brasil (. BSBR...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Lakeland Industries (LAKE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.92%. A quarter...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – The electric vehicle giant slid 6.4% after Bloomberg first reported Tesla planned to cut output of its Model Y by more than 20% in its Shanghai plant this month. China-based electric vehicle maker. fell 1% in response. – The company...
NASDAQ
D.R. Horton (DHI) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
D.R. Horton (DHI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss. D.R. Horton, Inc.’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, D.R. Horton’s fiscal 2022 results were highlighted by 42% improvement in pre-tax income, 350 basis point (bps) expansion in pre-tax profit margin and 21% increase in revenues. These results reflect production capabilities, industry-leading market share, broad geographic footprint and diverse product offerings across multiple brands.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th
NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus. National...
NASDAQ
DocuSign (DOCU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
DocuSign (DOCU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 39.02%. A quarter ago,...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
NASDAQ
Is Fiverr Stock a Buy?
Shares of Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) stock have been crushed in the last few months as investors bail on work-from-home stocks, but the company may be in better shape than investors think. Fiverr is still a critical part of the freelance market, and its margins are incredible. Travis Hoium thinks the lower valuation makes this a compelling investment.
NASDAQ
NFE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.51, changing hands as low as $45.16 per share. New Fortress Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Omega Flex (OFLX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.31, changing hands as high as $111.08 per share. Omega Flex Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A Shares Close the Week 26.8% Higher - Weekly Wrap
Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A (VVNT) shares closed this week 26.8% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 21.6% year-to-date, up 10.2% over the past 12 months, and up 21.9% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EPAM
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Epam Systems, is now the #4 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
