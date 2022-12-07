ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
altcoinbuzz.io

6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December

What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
dailycoin.com

Telegram Introduces Non-Sim Sign-Ups Powered by Blockchain Technology

Blockchain-oriented social media platform Telegram has introduced a new feature that allows users to create accounts using anonymous blockchain-based numbers instead of mobile numbers. Telegram Introduces Non-Sim Signups. The popular messaging app Telegram is discarding its compulsory sign-up requirement of a mobile phone number, announcing that users can now sign...
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
crowdfundinsider.com

Hashflow, Wormhole to Streamline Cross-Chain Messaging Experience

Hashflow, a decentralized exchange (DEX) designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades, announced a partnership with Wormhole, the generic cross-chain messaging protocol, to build the “best” cross-chain trading experience. The move will “allow users to natively swap any asset across any chain and receive exactly what they...
CoinTelegraph

A year after Taproot, Bitcoin community works to unlock its DeFi potential

Taproot support across the industry is still crawling one year after the Bitcoin soft fork, indicating a strong potential for innovation and broader adoption of Web3 solutions to be unlocked through the world's largest cryptocurrency, sources told Cointelegraph. "Since early on, Satoshi predicted that layers being built on top of...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
dailycoin.com

DeFiChain’s Much Anticipated ‘Grand Central’ Hard Fork Goes Live

DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications to everyone, has officially activated the much-anticipated Grand Central hard fork on its network at 01 AM EST on Thursday, December 8th on Block Height 2,479,000. The Grand Central hard fork is one of...
makeuseof.com

3 Crypto Exchanges Where You Can Buy Dogecoin

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Dogecoin (DOGE) has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the crypto space. The project started as a joke, but is now more popular than ever and is in high demand among crypto enthusiasts and potential investors. With that in mind, here are three of the most popular exchanges where you can buy Dogecoin.
dailycoin.com

CZ and SBF Twitter Fight Reveals How They Became Rivals

CZ called SBF a “fraudster” and “unhinged”. SBF said that CZ won and that there’s “no need to lie”. Friday’s Twitter fight between Changpeng (CZ) Zhao of Binance and Sam (SBF) Bankman-Fried revealed how the two became rivals. CZ branded the former Bankman-Fried as...
dailycoin.com

Tether (USDT): A Giant With Feet of Clay?

The world’s biggest stablecoin, Tether (USDT), ranks third in the Pantheon of Crypto with over $65.5 billion market value. But while its status shines bright, the reputation of Tether lurks in the murky waters. For years, Tether Limited, the company behind the world’s most widely used stablecoin, failed to...

