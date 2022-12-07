Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players
When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
Titans owner saw no need to wait to fire general manager
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amy Adams Strunk’s evaluation of Jon Robinson’s performance as the Titans’ general manager never stopped, and the Tennessee controlling owner said Friday she saw no reason to wait once she decided her franchise needed a change. No matter how difficult that was. “At the end of the day, I’ve got to make hard decisions,” Strunk told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview. “Once I made the decision, I was like, ’I can’t sit on it. I’ve got to go ahead and do it to be fair to Jon.′ I don’t know how many weeks we have left in the season. There could be a lot more hopefully in our season, and it just didn’t seem like the right thing to do to drag this along.”
Titans' Derrick Henry reacts to Jon Robinson firing
For the first time since the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, running back Derrick Henry reacted to the move. Henry was one of Robinson’s first draft picks upon taking over in 2016. The Alabama product was taken by the former Titans general manager in the second round of the draft that year.
Why Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said she fired Jon Robinson. AJ Brown's big game not a factor
Amy Adams Strunk’s evaluation of Jon Robinson’s performance as the Titans’ general manager never stopped, and the Tennessee controlling owner said Friday she saw no reason to wait once she decided her franchise needed a change. No matter how difficult that was. “At the end of the...
Caleb Farley’s back surgery sets up for an interesting situation for the new Titans GM
Caleb Farley is in an unfortunately familiar position after undergoing back surgery on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft underwent a microdiscectomy to fix a herniated disc. This news confirms all suspicions, ensuring Farley will be out for the remainder of the season.
Titans vs. Jaguars final injury report: 4 key players ruled out for Tennessee
We’ve reached the final official practice of the week before the Tennessee Titans (7-5) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) in an AFC South clash between long-time rivals. Today’s injury reports finally give us some clarity as to where everyone’s availability is trending for Sunday. Jaguars quarterback...
Metro Council to vote on terms for new Titans stadium
On Tuesday night, Metro Council will vote on approving the terms and conditions of the transactions required to finance, construct and operate a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans.
Report: Titans Owner Says GM Wasn’t Fired Because of Eagles Loss
Amy Adams Strunk fired the team’s general manager on Tuesday.
Tennessee Titans injury report grows even longer before game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
As is so often the case, the Tennessee Titans injury report hit a double-digit number of players on Thursday. The Titans (7-5) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). One of the NFL's most injury-addled teams, the Titans are banged up once again heading into the AFC South showdown. Eight Titans did not practice Thursday and three more were limited participants.
Titans might give Dillon Radunz another look at tackle
The Tennessee Titans have a slew of issues on the offensive side of the ball, but one of the bigger issues is at left tackle, where Dennis Daley has struggled mightily. Daley allowed three sacks and four pressures in total in Week 13, and his sack percentage allowed (2.8) is the highest of any offensive tackle going back to 2014 (minimum 300 snaps).
Titans vs. Jaguars Week 14 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans (7-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) continue to inch closer to their AFC South showdown inside Nissan Stadium. Tennessee has a massive opportunity in front of themselves to take an enormous step toward wrapping up the division with a win on Sunday. We got our first peek...
