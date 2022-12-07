Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Indian Trail looking to flip the script behind Stackhouse, Wilhelmson
The Indian Trail boys basketball team hopes to change the narrative when it comes to city of Kenosha basketball. Although St. Joe’s has been successful in recent years, a city of Kenosha high school boys basketball team hasn’t made it the state tournament in Madison since 2003. Yup,...
anonymouseagle.com
Sarah Kushner Transfers To Marquette
On Thursday, the 2022 Marquette volleyball season came to an end in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament. On Friday night, the 2023 Marquette volleyball roster changed, as Illinois State outside hitter Sarah Kushner took to Twitter to announce that she will be transferring to Marquette for her final season of eligibility.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kristine M. England
Kristine M. England, 52, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 10, 1970 to Edward P. and Dianne (Barnes) England in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Reuther High School. Kristine loved spending time...
edmsauce.com
Big Tone WrightSt Drops 10 Song Project “Wright Street 4 Life”
Putting on for Milwaukee is one of the city’s most talent up and coming rappers, Big Tone WrightSt. To continue his strong 2022 campaign, the hip hop talent just released his new 10-song project on October 23rd titled “Wright Street 4 Life.”. Known for his passion and versatility,...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)
Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
WISN
Grafton woman discovers long-lost siblings
GRAFTON, Wis. — "Holidays for me, growing up with my grandma and grandpa were special," said Heather Boesch. But this holiday season will be unlike any other for her, a holiday that she says is 48 years in the making. The Grafton woman had a difficult childhood. She and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee inmates graduate with MATC welding certificate as part of 'Second Chance' program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Dec. 8, Milwaukee inmates received certificates for welding. The applause, loud, and the smiles, big, at Milwaukee Area Technical College as 11 men took their next steps towards life on the outside. "I've done the crime, I'm doing the time, and once I'm home I...
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
CBS 58
Stubborn clouds want to stay then a midweek storm impacts us
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We have our first "1-inch" snowstorm under our belts. In fact, it was just shy of two inches. So the big question is when will that happen? On average, we get our first "2-inch" snow for the season on December 9th. Obviously, we're a little late. Our next best chance of accumulating snow will be into Thursday. It's too soon to speak about totals, but we'll be watching. By the way, much of this coming week will feature temps in the 40s. An average high this time of year is 39 degrees.
WISN
ABC issues statement on recent episode of "The Conners"
ABC has issued a statement after Wednesday's most recent episode of "The Conners." Waukesha residents and victims voiced their disgust and disappointment over a scene in the show referencing a car hitting a marching band in Wisconsin. An ABC Entertainment division spokesperson told WISN 12 News:. "The show in no...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer girl missing, last seen in Milwaukee
BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for missing 13-year-old Takoria Pettway-Marney – last seen Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. Police said Pettway-Marney was last seen getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Pettway-Marney...
spectrumnews1.com
Racine teacher publishes first children's book
RACINE, Wis. — If there’s one thing a teacher at any level can tell you, learning isn’t the same for every student. Amber Nurmi is an Educational Assistant for Literacy at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School in Racine. She’s been in the profession for three years, and aspires...
milwaukeemag.com
3 Issues With Milwaukee’s Proposed New Music Venues
From the start, it was cast as a fight for survival. When plans for a pair of music halls in the Deer District backed by mega concert promoter Live Nation became public earlier this year, local independent concert venue operators scrambled to join forces to try to block the project. They formed a group called Save MKE’s Music Scene, warning that some treasured Milwaukee venues would almost certainly disappear from the city’s concert landscape if the $50 million proposal became a reality.
CBS 58
Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Violence in Milwaukee, candlelight vigil honors victims
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's homicide numbers continue to climb, but there are a number of groups in the city working to change that. From a postal worker shot and killed on the job, to a mother and daughter's death deemed a murder-suicide, the city has experienced heartbreaking losses this week. "We...
wtmj.com
St. Ben’s Parish offering shelter from the cold for the homeless as part of Continuum of Care winter plan
MILWAUKEE — With temperatures dropping below freezing, the Milwaukee Continuum of Care is implementing a Warming Plan for the 2022-23 winter season. The Continuum is partnering with several groups to provide places for the homeless to sleep rather than on the streets. That includes St. Benedict the Moor Parish...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday
WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family reflects after trial and parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The trial is over. The sentence handed down -- and the first Waukesha Christmas parade since the attack is now in the rear-view mirror. But the healing and reflection continues. The Sparks family -- Sheri, Aaron and Tucker -- sitting down with CBS 58's Jessob...
Check Out These New Outdoor Dining Snow globes at One Popular Resort in Wisconsin
Dining in outdoor igloos was SOOO last winter, so this year you need to check out the new Snow Globe dining experience at The Ridge in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin!. When I saw that photo come across my Facebook news feed this morning, I automatically needed to know more... Is it...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Santa in a Shoe Box returns for 14th year
The 14th annual Santa in a Shoe Box is wrapping up this week with the final drop off day on Monday and a wrapping party on Thursday. Drop off locations include Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha Unified Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. and Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, 2801 14th Place.
