Read full article on original website
Related
The Open House Trends on Their Way Out, According to Real Estate Agents
Open houses are one of real estate’s most longstanding traditions. Traditionally, a “for sale” home opens up to the public for a couple of hours on the weekend. Then, potential buyers and Nosy Nellies alike parade through the property and have the chance to pepper the listing agent with questions, often with a glass of champagne in hand.
4 Housing Truths Buyers and Sellers Are Struggling to Face
Let the home buyer (and seller) beware -- of these misconceptions.
crypto-economy.com
Decentraland Launched LAND Rental Platform
It is now possible to earn money by renting out your property through the new rentals platform created by Decentraland. Using a combination of signatures stored in a server managed by the Decentraland Foundation AND Ethereum transactions (on-chain), the new Land Renting System enables LAND owners and Tenants to rent LAND securely and in a trustless way through multi-signature keys.
You can try but you can't time the real estate market.
Many home buyers and home sellers believe that they can time the market to get the best deal but as many of them discover, including professional real estate developers, the residential real estate market can be a fickle beast.
TechCrunch
MarginEdge lands $45M to give restaurants real-time spend data
As the global restaurant management software market is forecasted to reach $14.7 billion by 2030, startups are busy developing solutions to help restaurants grow and got some significant venture backing to go with it. Think OneOrder, TouchBistro, PreciTaste, ConverseNow, Fudo, Owner.com and even Chipotle, which is investing its own money into new restaurant technologies.
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
2023 Doesn't Look So Hot for Home Buyers or Renters
If you’re hoping that homes will get more affordable next year, don’t hold your breath. That’s the takeaway from real estate information service Realtor.com’s 2023 housing market forecast. The report predicts the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will average 7.4% next year, with an early climb followed...
Yakima Herald Republic
Here’s Why Buying a Car in December is a Smart Move
When’s the best time of year to buy a car? Let’s see what all the experts say. Edmunds: “Data shows that December is the best time of the year to buy.”. Autotrader: “The best time to buy a car is in late December when yearly, quarterly, and monthly sales goals converge.”
30 Biggest Dos and Don’ts When Buying a Car
Buying a new car is stressful no matter how many times you've done it before. From figuring out your budget to finding the right car to wrapping up all the paperwork, there's so much involved. And...
ConsumerAffairs
Looking for a place to rent? Then, scammers are looking for you!
If you’re moving someplace and need temporary housing or thinking about renting a home or an apartment where you are, proceed with caution. Rental scams are sweeping the U.S. The number of rental scams has grown more than 60% in the last year, with victims reporting losses of more...
Email marketing doesn't have to be complicated — small-business owners share 3 steps they took to get a campaign off the ground in no time
Davis Nguyen set up his email strategy — which brings in 75% of his clients — by researching competitors and coming up with a freebie for subscribers.
NASDAQ
Helpful Tips When Shopping for a New Bank
Shopping for a new bank account can be overwhelming because there are so many options. From looking into overdraft policies, customer service options, online services/features and more; we share tips like comparison shopping that can help you find the best available bank options. Suggested Articles:. Subscribe to NerdWallet - https://bit.ly/3wGvVf3.
Travelers report booking airline tickets on fake websites
The Better Business Bureau is warning about vacation and travel scams during the holiday season. It's important to research the company before choosing the one with the best price.
Bottom Bunk’s Chargeback Experience a Cautionary Tale for SMBs
Cole Richman, owner and founder of Bottom Bunk, had to ask his payments processor that question not long after launching the online sneaker and apparel store in late 2020. With $500,000 worth of sneakers sold on the firm’s website and brick-and-mortar locations in just its first few weeks, Richman told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that one day he woke up to find Bottom Bunk’s bank accounts had been frozen by the merchant’s service provider.
The Most Expensive Housing Market in America
Prices in some housing markets are so high that median home prices sit well over $1 million.
Young Digital Natives Getting Scammed in High Numbers
New government data shows digital natives are falling for some online scams more than elders. In short, engagement — not age — is the primary predictor of an online attack. According to the Consumer Protection Data Spotlight report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released Thursday (Dec. 8)...
KTNV
Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Top 5 Sites For Live Chat & Phone Reading
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV. — Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Top 5 Sites For Live Chat & Phone Reading. When faced with life uncertainties, a reliable online psychic reader can make for a...
Varo Bank Review 2022: For the customer who prefers mobile banking and a 5.00% APY over the brick-and-mortar experience
Varo Bank offers a 5.00% APY up to $5,000 for eligible account holders. Varo Bank is an FDIC-insured, online-only bank that provides services online or via mobile app, with zero physical branches. Varo has limited account options, but the current options boast competitive APYs with zero fees or minimum balances. Varo also has an expansive ATM network with more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. You can find them in stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target. All rates and fees are current as of December 2, 2022, and are subject to change.
Comments / 0