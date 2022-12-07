ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decentraland Launched LAND Rental Platform

It is now possible to earn money by renting out your property through the new rentals platform created by Decentraland. Using a combination of signatures stored in a server managed by the Decentraland Foundation AND Ethereum transactions (on-chain), the new Land Renting System enables LAND owners and Tenants to rent LAND securely and in a trustless way through multi-signature keys.
TechCrunch

MarginEdge lands $45M to give restaurants real-time spend data

As the global restaurant management software market is forecasted to reach $14.7 billion by 2030, startups are busy developing solutions to help restaurants grow and got some significant venture backing to go with it. Think OneOrder, TouchBistro, PreciTaste, ConverseNow, Fudo, Owner.com and even Chipotle, which is investing its own money into new restaurant technologies.
TheStreet

2023 Doesn't Look So Hot for Home Buyers or Renters

If you’re hoping that homes will get more affordable next year, don’t hold your breath. That’s the takeaway from real estate information service Realtor.com’s 2023 housing market forecast. The report predicts the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will average 7.4% next year, with an early climb followed...
Yakima Herald Republic

Here’s Why Buying a Car in December is a Smart Move

When’s the best time of year to buy a car? Let’s see what all the experts say. Edmunds: “Data shows that December is the best time of the year to buy.”. Autotrader: “The best time to buy a car is in late December when yearly, quarterly, and monthly sales goals converge.”
ConsumerAffairs

Looking for a place to rent? Then, scammers are looking for you!

If you’re moving someplace and need temporary housing or thinking about renting a home or an apartment where you are, proceed with caution. Rental scams are sweeping the U.S. The number of rental scams has grown more than 60% in the last year, with victims reporting losses of more...
NASDAQ

Helpful Tips When Shopping for a New Bank

Shopping for a new bank account can be overwhelming because there are so many options. From looking into overdraft policies, customer service options, online services/features and more; we share tips like comparison shopping that can help you find the best available bank options. Suggested Articles:. Subscribe to NerdWallet - https://bit.ly/3wGvVf3.
PYMNTS

Bottom Bunk’s Chargeback Experience a Cautionary Tale for SMBs

Cole Richman, owner and founder of Bottom Bunk, had to ask his payments processor that question not long after launching the online sneaker and apparel store in late 2020. With $500,000 worth of sneakers sold on the firm’s website and brick-and-mortar locations in just its first few weeks, Richman told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that one day he woke up to find Bottom Bunk’s bank accounts had been frozen by the merchant’s service provider.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

Young Digital Natives Getting Scammed in High Numbers

New government data shows digital natives are falling for some online scams more than elders. In short, engagement — not age — is the primary predictor of an online attack. According to the Consumer Protection Data Spotlight report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released Thursday (Dec. 8)...
KTNV

Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Top 5 Sites For Live Chat & Phone Reading

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV. — Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Top 5 Sites For Live Chat & Phone Reading. When faced with life uncertainties, a reliable online psychic reader can make for a...
Fortune

Varo Bank Review 2022: For the customer who prefers mobile banking and a 5.00% APY over the brick-and-mortar experience

Varo Bank offers a 5.00% APY up to $5,000 for eligible account holders. Varo Bank is an FDIC-insured, online-only bank that provides services online or via mobile app, with zero physical branches. Varo has limited account options, but the current options boast competitive APYs with zero fees or minimum balances. Varo also has an expansive ATM network with more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. You can find them in stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target. All rates and fees are current as of December 2, 2022, and are subject to change.

