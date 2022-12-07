If there is one portion of a build that requires the utmost attention, it’s the fuel injectors. These small pressurized valves sit near the intake manifold and push fuel into the engine. While seemingly small for the job, an injector can make or break a build. This is why it’s important to research when purchasing high-performance fuel injectors. Not only to avoid potentially faulty injectors and knockoffs but more to make sure your engine is compatible, well before tuning begins. One resource for all of these important details is the Fuel Injector Clinic.

2 DAYS AGO