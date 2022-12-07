ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KHON2

Keep these 13 emergency supplies in your car for the winter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best emergency supplies to keep in your car for the winter?. Untouched white snow, Christmas lights and beads of ice shining like diamonds make for a beautiful...
Well+Good

The 11 Best Heated Gloves To Keep Your Hands From Freezing This Winter

It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AccuWeather

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
IOWA STATE
heckhome.com

Cleaning Dog Urine Stains and Odors from Carpet

It isn’t uncommon to come home and find dog urine stains or odor seeping from your carpet. The stench can be overpowering, primarily as the ammonia compounds work deeper into the fibers. It can be a daunting task to remove dog urine from the carpet. However, with grit and determination, cleaning dog urine stains and odors from the carpet are much more manageable than you think.
Shelley Wenger

Ways to Prepare for Winter Driving Hazards

Driving in the winter can bring even more challenges. Though most people only worry about the snow, the truth is that ice can be just as dangerous (if not more). Black ice can sneak up on you if you aren’t careful. You won’t know that you hit it, until you have no control over your vehicle.
The St. Helens Chronicle

Insurance tips for freezing temperatures, snowstorms

The weather is turning cold and with that comes the chance of ice and snow. Winter weather can lead to damage due to falling trees or limbs, burst pipes, ice dams on your roof, cracks in your home’s foundation, car crashes, and more. Some of these losses may be covered by your insurance policy and others may not. Before your home, vehicle, or possessions are damaged by storms and winter...
OREGON STATE
myzeo.com

4 Roof Problems Many Homeowners Experience

A roof is one of a home’s most expensive components, so you likely want to protect it. However, you also want to keep an eye out for roof problems that could lead to leaks, mold, mildew, rot, and other issues. Roofing problems often indicate other structural problems in the...
heckhome.com

How to Keep Your Winter Energy Bill Low

Winters can be a costly time of year. Heating and cooling are some of the largest energy expenses for homeowners, and the increased need for temperature regulation in winter can send your utility bills skyrocketing. There are numerous ways to save money over the winter like using a 2 zone mini split heat pump to help your central heating system work more efficiently. You can also try simple DIY home projects to help winterize your home and reduce your energy bill.

