Dreaming of a white Christmas? AccuWeather forecasters weigh in on where it’s most likely
Winter got an early start in some areas this year, but will snow stick around long enough for the holiday? AccuWeather meteorologists provide a sneak peek at which places have higher-than-normal chances for snow this Christmas. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as colorful lights adorn homes, and...
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Keep these 13 emergency supplies in your car for the winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best emergency supplies to keep in your car for the winter?. Untouched white snow, Christmas lights and beads of ice shining like diamonds make for a beautiful...
The 11 Best Heated Gloves To Keep Your Hands From Freezing This Winter
It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
New Developing Storm Could Unleash Rain, Snow in Pacific Northwest, Causing Significant Travel Delays and Wet Roads
The latest forecast showed that a developing storm could unload this week in Pacific Northwest, causing significant delays and wet roads. The forecast added that cold and snowy weather could emerge. Residents and motorists traveling outdoors should stay updated with the weather as it could cause slick roads and poor...
Blast of Cold Air to Bring Snow in Mid-December; What to Expect This Winter in the United States
As the winter becomes noticeable with the arrival of Meteorological winter on December 1, 2020, it is expected that the blast of cold air could bring snow in mid-December in portions of the United States. According to forecasts, rain and snow could unload this winter in the country. The Meteorological...
Remember your mittens, warns National Park Service as temperatures plummet
Check weather reports before heading out hiking or camping, and be prepared for sudden cold snaps
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
Ways to Prepare for Winter Driving Hazards
Driving in the winter can bring even more challenges. Though most people only worry about the snow, the truth is that ice can be just as dangerous (if not more). Black ice can sneak up on you if you aren’t careful. You won’t know that you hit it, until you have no control over your vehicle.
Insurance tips for freezing temperatures, snowstorms
The weather is turning cold and with that comes the chance of ice and snow. Winter weather can lead to damage due to falling trees or limbs, burst pipes, ice dams on your roof, cracks in your home’s foundation, car crashes, and more. Some of these losses may be covered by your insurance policy and others may not. Before your home, vehicle, or possessions are damaged by storms and winter...
More fog for the weekend, get ready for rain Sunday
Today’s fog isn’t as bad as yesterday’s but it’s a nuisance never the less. This afternoon, after the fog burns off, should be nice with highs in the 70s.
Developing storm could wreak havoc on travel around Thanksgiving
AccuWeather forecasters say a wide-ranging storm could develop and move across the country, just in time to disrupt travelers on Thanksgiving and in the days immediately after the holiday. AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for a significant storm to cause a slew of hazards across the eastern United States...
Here’s How to Best Prepare Yourself for Cold Weather Running
Is it ever too cold to go running? According to Reebok’s head of fitness Maillard Howell, definitely no. But that doesn’t mean you can just lace up your shoes and hit the pavement when temperatures drop. Cold-weather running requires a solid warm-up, suitable apparel, and gear, and as...
How to Keep Your Winter Energy Bill Low
Winters can be a costly time of year. Heating and cooling are some of the largest energy expenses for homeowners, and the increased need for temperature regulation in winter can send your utility bills skyrocketing. There are numerous ways to save money over the winter like using a 2 zone mini split heat pump to help your central heating system work more efficiently. You can also try simple DIY home projects to help winterize your home and reduce your energy bill.
