Shelters on Long Island are becoming overcrowded with animals after people who got pets during the pandemic are now giving them up. Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter officials call some of the dogs now up for adoption pandemic puppies. They are animals that had homes for two years, but are now they are back in shelters because their owners couldn't take care of them when they went back to work.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO