ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Bronxville High School: Student made antisemitic post on Instagram

A student from Bronxville High School made an antisemitic post on Instagram, according to the school. Bronxville High School said the post was made to announce the school’s afternoon basketball game against Leffell and included a song by Kanye West. When the post came to the school’s attention, the...
BRONXVILLE, NY
News 12

Animal shelters becoming overrun as pandemic pets are being brought back

Shelters on Long Island are becoming overcrowded with animals after people who got pets during the pandemic are now giving them up. Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter officials call some of the dogs now up for adoption pandemic puppies. They are animals that had homes for two years, but are now they are back in shelters because their owners couldn't take care of them when they went back to work.
SMITHTOWN, NY
News 12

Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley

Essex County police say there has been a rash of recent carjackings following the gunpoint robbery of a food delivery driver in Nutley earlier this week. They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.
NUTLEY, NJ
News 12

47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy