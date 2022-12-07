Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Related
9-foot-tall Notorious B.I.G. statue raised in Downtown Brooklyn
The sculpture is made of bronze, stainless steel, and resin. It includes speakers that play some of The Notorious B.I.G's greatest hits.
News 12
Bronxville High School: Student made antisemitic post on Instagram
A student from Bronxville High School made an antisemitic post on Instagram, according to the school. Bronxville High School said the post was made to announce the school’s afternoon basketball game against Leffell and included a song by Kanye West. When the post came to the school’s attention, the...
Parade to be held in honor of late Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino
The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.
Bridgeport family evicted last month says they will be homeless by Monday
For one Bridgeport family, the issue of seniors living on the street will soon become their reality.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man
The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.
Activists, East New York residents call for end to new homeless shelters in neighborhood
Five other shelters are located less than a mile away from where Friday's rally took place.
Nassau police: 5 arrested for illegally selling cannabis and THC chocolate bars at 2 smoke shops
Police say three people are accused of illegally selling the products at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.
Police: Bronx suspects gang up on deli employees, flee with $4,000
The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects linked to a Wednesday commercial robbery in the Bronx.
Brooklyn man identified, charged with attempted bank robbery in White Plains
Authorities say Justin Panariello was looking for money to buy drugs when he attempted to rob the Bank of America at 206 Main St.
Police: 2 people fall from elevator shaft in Bronx Target store, 1 critical
Two people were injured in an elevator accident at a Target store in the Bronx.
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them.
News 12
Animal shelters becoming overrun as pandemic pets are being brought back
Shelters on Long Island are becoming overcrowded with animals after people who got pets during the pandemic are now giving them up. Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter officials call some of the dogs now up for adoption pandemic puppies. They are animals that had homes for two years, but are now they are back in shelters because their owners couldn't take care of them when they went back to work.
Yonkers man pleads guilty in shooting death of sister
According to authorities, Jeffrey Hirschorn shot his 54-year-old sister Leslie outside their home during an argument in July 2020.
News 12
Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley
Essex County police say there has been a rash of recent carjackings following the gunpoint robbery of a food delivery driver in Nutley earlier this week. They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.
Surveillance video shows moments gunman robs Bronx Citgo gas station
Police released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Bronx Citgo gas station on Wednesday.
Police: Teenage driver faces assault charges after hitting two teens in Brentwood
The two victims and the driver were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Milford mom writes in court filing before her death, 'I'm scared he's going to kill me.'
Last month the Milford mom filed for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.
News 12
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
Comments / 0