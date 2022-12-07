ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nystateofpolitics.com

Nurses fear Hochul will veto bills to regulate mandatory overtime

Legislation that would regulate mandatory overtime for nurses hasn't been called to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk, making advocates worry she'll decide to veto the proposals. Hochul has been slow to act on three bills that would limit the number of consecutive hours New York nurses can work. The bills would impose a fine for employers who violate the mandatory overtime restrictions and expands them to include homecare nurses.
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul in favor of special session to raise state lawmakers' pay

Gov. Kathy Hochul was supportive Friday of lawmakers returning to Albany for a special session to vote to raise their salaries after multiple legislative sources have said legislative leaders are weighing a pay increase. Lawmakers can only vote to raise the salaries of a future Legislature. If they do not...
ALBANY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

NY Assemblyman Richard Gottfried’s last bill is heading to Hochul’s desk

Last week, the New York attorney general announced the findings of an investigation into a for-profit nursing home in Orleans County. There is a related bill that passed both houses of the state Legislature this year that would prohibit the establishment of new for-profit hospices in New York. Long time...
nystateofpolitics.com

New York Opioid Settlement Fund members unhappy with OASAS

The New York Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) sent a letter to the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board (OSFAB) this week rejecting two of the board’s recommendations to fund harm reduction efforts under the Department of Health. Harm reduction includes a variety of treatments including needle exchanges,...
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul urged to approve new safeguards in foreclosure process

A bill meant to reduce abuses in the foreclosure process in New York and add safeguards for homeowners is about to land on Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk by the end of the year. A coalition of New York City officials at the City Council, borough halls and citywide elected officials are urging her to sign it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Report: NY poverty at 14%, or above national average

About 13.9% of New Yorkers, or 2.7 million people in the state, live in poverty — higher for people of color, and children that was deep-ended by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office released Thursday. It's higher than the national average of...

