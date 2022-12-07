Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
Related
Albany lawmakers’ pay-raise chutzpah
For months, state lawmakers have refused to head back to Albany for a special session to address the well-documented flaws in recent criminal-justice reforms. But now, with elections safely over, they’re talking about rushing up for a “special” to … vote themselves a pay hike. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie even has the chutzpah to claim legislators deserve a raise. And Gov. Kathy Hochul has given the idea her blessing. The lawmakers’ gripe: Any pay hike couldn’t take effect until at least January 2027 unless they vote before Jan. 1 this year. Plus, court rulings sidelined the raise they expected (after...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul in favor of special session to raise state lawmakers' pay
Gov. Kathy Hochul was supportive Friday of lawmakers returning to Albany for a special session to vote to raise their salaries after multiple legislative sources have said legislative leaders are weighing a pay increase. Lawmakers can only vote to raise the salaries of a future Legislature. If they do not...
WRGB
"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session
Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
Legislative Gazette
Albany Democrats Prepare Renewed Push for Clean Slate Act
The Clean Slate Act (S.1553D/A.6399C) passed a Senate vote in Albany earlier this year but has yet to make to the Assembly floor. Advocates and lawmakers have recently begun a push, ahead of the new legislative session, to ensure the bill makes it to an Assembly vote and eventually Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk.
WNYT
Judge blasts killer convicted in death of Albany teenager
An Albany County judge had strong words for a convicted killer Friday, as he sent him away for 20 years to life in prison. Jahmere Manning was sentenced for shooting and killing an Albany teenager on May 3, 2021. He pled guilty in October to Forney’s murder. Forney, 18,...
Elvis Guzman Sentenced to State Prison for Role in Grandparent Scams
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that Elvis Guzman, age 45, of Albany, New York, was sentenced today in the Rockingham County Superior Court for his role in perpetrating Grandparent scams targeting older New Hampshire adult victims. Between October 27, 2020, and November 6, 2020, Mr....
Schenectady woman pleads guilty to heroin charges
A Schenectady woman has pled guilty to possessing more than 100 grams of heroin with the intent to sell in the Capital Region.
Albany man arrested, accused of rape
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim in Clifton Park on Thursday.
Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics
Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.
newyorkupstate.com
New York’s marijuana testing labs: Kaycha Labs
When New York’s Cannabis Control Board issued a laboratory permit to Kaycha Labs last month, it expanded the company’s footprint, which includes eight other states. “We see New York as being an important part of Kaycha’s portfolio,” said Shawn Kassner, lab director of Kaycha’s Albany facility. “New York is going to be a very large market”
2nd Garafalo brother sentenced over fatal 2021 assault
The second Garafalo brother that was involved in the Caroline Street assault that took place in August 2021, has been sentenced. Jordan Garafalo has been sentenced to three years in a state correctional facility along with three years post-release supervision.
Albany man arrested for illegally possessing gun
State police arrested Michael Simonelli, 34 of Albany on December 8. Simonelli allegedly possessed a gun illegally.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Thousands in benefits stolen through card skimming across NY
Lawyers for thousands of New Yorkers who had their public benefits stolen through automatic teller machine and credit-card “skimming” fraud are urging city and state officials to recoup people’s stolen money and upgrade to cards with better protections. Officials from the Legal Aid Society and the Empire...
Albany man sentenced 20 years to life for 2021 murder
An Albany man has been sentenced to 20 years to life for the murder of Chyna Forney in 2021.
worktruckonline.com
Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps
Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps To Meet Growing Customer Transportation Demands. Carver Companies, founded in 1989, started as a construction company comprised of a single crew digging cellars. It then diversified into a multifaceted division capable of all phases of developmental site work. With the growth of the...
WRGB
Colonie man faces 29-40 years to life, following guilty plea to murder, attempted murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY, NY – Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Jarrell Howard, 20, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to a 7-count indictment before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court this afternoon. The indictment includes one count of Murder in the...
'Destroying Your Own Community': Gunman Sentenced In Killing Of 18-Year-Old Woman In Albany
A 20-year-old convicted murderer will spend decades in prison for fatally shooting a young woman outside of a home in the region. Jahmere Manning, of Albany, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in Albany County Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 9. It followed his October 2022 guilty...
WRGB
Albany man convicted in 2019 Second Street murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces 25 years to life in prison, convicted of fatally shooting another man almost exactly three years ago. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced Monday that Quintin Lacy, 33, was convicted of one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-1 Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, following a jury trial.
Albany Police probe robbery at Clinton Avenue SEFCU
The Albany Police Department has launched an investigation after the SEFCU on Clinton Avenue was robbed Friday morning.
State Police conduct underage drinking detail in Albany County
State police recently conducted an underage drinking detail enforcement in Albany County.
Comments / 1