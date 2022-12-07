ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

New York Post

Albany lawmakers’ pay-raise chutzpah

For months, state lawmakers have refused to head back to Albany for a special session to address the well-documented flaws in recent criminal-justice reforms. But now, with elections safely over, they’re talking about rushing up for a “special” to … vote themselves a pay hike. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie even has the chutzpah to claim legislators deserve a raise. And Gov. Kathy Hochul has given the idea her blessing. The lawmakers’ gripe: Any pay hike couldn’t take effect until at least January 2027 unless they vote before Jan. 1 this year. Plus, court rulings sidelined the raise they expected (after...
ALBANY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul in favor of special session to raise state lawmakers' pay

Gov. Kathy Hochul was supportive Friday of lawmakers returning to Albany for a special session to vote to raise their salaries after multiple legislative sources have said legislative leaders are weighing a pay increase. Lawmakers can only vote to raise the salaries of a future Legislature. If they do not...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session

Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
ALBANY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Albany Democrats Prepare Renewed Push for Clean Slate Act

The Clean Slate Act (S.1553D/A.6399C) passed a Senate vote in Albany earlier this year but has yet to make to the Assembly floor. Advocates and lawmakers have recently begun a push, ahead of the new legislative session, to ensure the bill makes it to an Assembly vote and eventually Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Judge blasts killer convicted in death of Albany teenager

An Albany County judge had strong words for a convicted killer Friday, as he sent him away for 20 years to life in prison. Jahmere Manning was sentenced for shooting and killing an Albany teenager on May 3, 2021. He pled guilty in October to Forney’s murder. Forney, 18,...
ALBANY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

New York’s marijuana testing labs: Kaycha Labs

When New York’s Cannabis Control Board issued a laboratory permit to Kaycha Labs last month, it expanded the company’s footprint, which includes eight other states. “We see New York as being an important part of Kaycha’s portfolio,” said Shawn Kassner, lab director of Kaycha’s Albany facility. “New York is going to be a very large market”
ALBANY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Thousands in benefits stolen through card skimming across NY

Lawyers for thousands of New Yorkers who had their public benefits stolen through automatic teller machine and credit-card “skimming” fraud are urging city and state officials to recoup people’s stolen money and upgrade to cards with better protections. Officials from the Legal Aid Society and the Empire...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worktruckonline.com

Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps

Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps To Meet Growing Customer Transportation Demands. Carver Companies, founded in 1989, started as a construction company comprised of a single crew digging cellars. It then diversified into a multifaceted division capable of all phases of developmental site work. With the growth of the...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany man convicted in 2019 Second Street murder

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces 25 years to life in prison, convicted of fatally shooting another man almost exactly three years ago. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced Monday that Quintin Lacy, 33, was convicted of one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-1 Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, following a jury trial.
ALBANY, NY

