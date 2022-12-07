Read full article on original website
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why China Automotive Systems (CAAS) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
NASDAQ
Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Lakeland Industries (LAKE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.92%. A quarter...
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
NASDAQ
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/9/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC (LOPE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according...
NASDAQ
The Cooper Companies (COO) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
The Cooper Companies (COO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11%. A...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EPAM
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Epam Systems, is now the #4 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
thefastmode.com
SD-WAN and the Underlay: Transforming Enterprise Networking with Intelligence and Efficiency Featured
Underlay networks can’t be overlooked when deploying SD-WAN. It is often forgotten that the SD-WAN overlay will inherit the attributes of the underlay network. Low-latency underlay networks ensure that SD-WAN will benefit from higher performance with less packet loss and jitter. The SD-WAN market is projected to generate billions...
NASDAQ
DocuSign (DOCU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
DocuSign (DOCU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 39.02%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
PSO vs. DIS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Media Conglomerates stocks have likely encountered both Pearson (PSO) and Walt Disney (DIS). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have...
NASDAQ
OMFL, JPMB: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Russell 1000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, which added 16,150,000 units, or a 31.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OMFL, in morning trading today Hewlett Packard Enterprise is up about 1.4%, and Cardinal Health is higher by about 1.1%.
NASDAQ
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ATVI, ROG, BX
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 89,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.9% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 10,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
Is Fiverr Stock a Buy?
Shares of Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) stock have been crushed in the last few months as investors bail on work-from-home stocks, but the company may be in better shape than investors think. Fiverr is still a critical part of the freelance market, and its margins are incredible. Travis Hoium thinks the lower valuation makes this a compelling investment.
NASDAQ
iRobot (IRBT) Down 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for iRobot (IRBT). Shares have lost about 5.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is iRobot due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Vertex (VRTX)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
Why Is Carlyle (CG) Up 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Carlyle Group (CG). Shares have added about 11.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Carlyle due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Leonardo DRS Stock Climbed This Week
An Italian-owned mid-tier defense contractor hit public markets in late November, and investors appear to be quickly warming to the stock as an investment opportunity. Shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) climbed as much as 15% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the company's merger with Israeli defense specialist RADA Electronics Industries.
