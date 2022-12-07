Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder
Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
verywellmind.com
OCD vs. Eating Disorders: What Are the Differences?
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and eating disorders are both mental health conditions that can cause a lot of distress. Both OCD and eating disorders can involve obsessions, compulsions, and rigid rules around food and eating. However, there are some key differences between the two conditions. For instance, for those with eating...
psychologytoday.com
The Differences Between Psychosis and Altered States
Many people might wonder when to seek medical attention for their breaks from reality. According to a nontraditional expert, psychotic disorders and altered states are very different. Psychosis involves dysfunction and distress, while altered states might not. This post is part one of a four-part series interviewing psychologist Lisa Dahlgren.
verywellmind.com
How Is ADHD Severity Measured?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, also commonly referred to as ADHD, is a neurotype marked by specific traits such as forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, a sense of restlessness, and procrastination, among others. Children and Adolescents: According to information reported by Children and Adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD), it is estimated...
Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.
The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.
WebMD
Have Long COVID? Newest Booster Vaccines May Help You
Dec. 5, 2022 – Jackie Dishner hasn’t been the same since June 2020, when COVID-19 robbed her of her energy level, ability to think clearly, and sense of taste and smell. Yet at 58, the Arizona writer is in no hurry to get the latest vaccine booster. “I just don’t want to risk getting any sicker,” she says.
WebMD
Statins May Lower Risk of Deadliest Stroke
Dec. 8, 2022 -- Statins, which are common cholesterol-lowering drugs, might lower a person’s risk of a bleeding stroke, the deadliest kind, a new report in the journal Neurology says. This kind of stroke, called an intracerebral hemorrhage, happens when an artery bleeds into the brain. Strokes are a...
WebMD
Esomeprazole Magnesium - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Esomeprazole is used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems (such as acid reflux, ulcers). It works by decreasing the amount of acid your stomach makes. It relieves symptoms such as heartburn, difficulty swallowing, and cough. This medication helps heal acid damage to the stomach and esophagus, helps prevent ulcers, and may help prevent cancer of the esophagus. Esomeprazole belongs to a class of drugs known as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs).If you are self-treating with this medication, over-the-counter esomeprazole products are used to treat frequent heartburn (occurring 2 or more days a week). Since it may take 1 to 4 days to have full effect, these products do not relieve heartburn right away.For over-the-counter products, carefully read the package instructions to make sure the product is right for you. Check the ingredients on the label even if you have used the product before. The manufacturer may have changed the ingredients. Also, products with similar brand names may contain different ingredients meant for different purposes. Taking the wrong product could harm you.
MedicalXpress
Prenatal phthalate exposure can significantly impact infant behavior and cognition, says study
Prenatal exposure to phthalates, a set of chemicals commonly found in plastics and personal care products, has been shown to significantly impact aspects of behavior and cognition in infants, according to a team of researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. "Phthalates are widespread, and several well-known studies have reported...
WebMD
Higher Vitamin D Levels in Brain Tissue Linked to Better Brain Function
Dec. 9, 2022 – In a first of its kind study, higher levels of vitamin D in brain tissue were associated with lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment. Dietary and nutritional factors have long been linked to thinking or reasoning ability in older adults. But previous studies of vitamin D only looked at dietary intake or measurements of it in the blood, said the study’s lead author, Kyla Shea, PhD, an associate professor at Tufts University.
Medical News Today
What to know about combined type ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
psychologytoday.com
The Overlap Between Anorexia and Autism
Individuals with anorexia and autism commonly share a similar cognitive type. The overlap between individuals with anorexia and autism expands outside of the eating disorder pathology associated with anorexia. Individuals with anorexia and autism demonstrate similar difficulties with social interactions and rigid behaviors. Research is beginning to prove the overlap...
WebMD
Graphic Medicine: The Unlikely but Promising Partnership of Comics and Health Care
A while back, indie comics artist Sam Hester found herself spending endless hours in the hospital, not as a patient but as primary caregiver for her mother, Jocelyn, a longtime Parkinson’s patient who had recently begun to hallucinate – she saw ghost-like figures surrounding her – while exhibiting signs of early-stage dementia.
psychologytoday.com
AI Can Use Your Voice to Detect Depression
Current depression screenings tend to be subjective. AI can be a useful tool to screen depression by recognizing biomarkers in the human voice. AI might be more accurate than human screenings, although it raises concerns about privacy and ethics. “Prevention is key.” Wise words often spoken by medical practitioners. There...
verywellmind.com
Types of Behavioral Disorders in Children
Some conditions that may contribute to behavior issues in children include the following. Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurobehavioral condition that is usually first diagnosed in childhood. It involves characteristic behavior patterns that may involve hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity. Children with these characteristics may have more difficulty paying attention, staying on task, and controlling their behaviors.
verywellmind.com
Who Can Diagnose Autism in Adults?
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects the community's language preference. Someone who suspects they might be autistic may...
WebMD
Fatigue and Psoriatic Disease
As with many people who have psoriatic disease, I deal with fatigue most of the time. In my situation, this is less the case with psoriasis than it is with psoriatic arthritis (PsA). When I was in law school, I developed some stiffness in my neck due to poor ergonomics...
hippocraticpost.com
ASD medication trial targeting gut bacteria
A new trial will test whether a medication that targets gut bacteria can also improve irritability in teenagers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The Tapestry study, a collaboration between the Murdoch Children’s, Queensland Children’s Hospital, University of Sydney, Southern Adelaide Local Health Network and Flinders University is recruiting adolescents, aged 13-17, in Melbourne, with moderate to severe autism who experience irritability such as aggression, self-harm and severe tantrums.
WebMD
Heart Disease Deaths Spiked During COVID
Nov. 29, 2022 – Deaths from heart disease and stroke among adults living in the United States have been on the decline since 2010. But the COVID-19 pandemic reversed that downward trend in 2020, new research shows. It was as if COVID had wiped out 5 years of progress,...
verywellmind.com
What Is Autistic Burnout?
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects that community language preference. Although not listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical...
