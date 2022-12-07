Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
Flair Airlines Adds Calgary – Saskatoon Service From May 2023
Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand service to Saskatchewan, where the airline schedules Calgary – Saskatoon route. From 09MAY23, Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to operate 1 daily round-trip flight. F8570 YYC0905 – 1020YXE 7M8 D. F8571 YXE1105 – 1220YYC 7M8...
Inc.com
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
aeroroutes.com
Air Serbia NS23 Network Additions – 08DEC22
Air Serbia this week opened reservation for additional 3 routes scheduled for 2023, including 2 returning destinations. Latest routes addition as follow. eff 13MAR23 17 weekly ATR72 (Last served until October 2015; Nis – Budapest served in Summer 2019) JU150 BEG0745 – 0900BUD AT7 x7. JU152 BEG1330 –...
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
More than 100 Jewish passengers who were barred from flight in 'racial profiling' incident get $21,000 each from Germany's Lufthansa airline
The German airline has agreed to pay $21,000 to more than 100 Orthodox Jewish passengers who were barred from a Lufthansa flight in May, per Hamodia.
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
aeroroutes.com
KLM Assumes Air France Amsterdam – Rennes Service in NS23
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is assuming Air France’s service on Amsterdam – Rennes route, with 1 daily flight scheduled from 26MAR23. KLM Cityhopper Embraer E175 aircraft will operate this route, instead of HOP! Embraer E170. KL1255 AMS1145 – 1320RNS E75 7. KL1255...
aeroroutes.com
American Airlines NS23 Intercontinental Network Changes – 10DEC22
American Airlines during the weekend of 10DEC22’s schedule update filed intercontinental network changes for Northern summer 2023 season. Note most of changes listed below is based on schedule comparison 03DEC22 vs 10DEC22, unless otherwise stated. Selected service has been listed and available for reservation prior to the airline’s announcement...
Airport worker goes to hotel to do passenger’s make up after airline lost her luggage
A woman received a special act of kindness from an airport worker after her luggage was lost while transferring flights.Hana Sofia Lopes, a Luxembourg-born Portuguese actor, was traveling from the European country to Montreal, Canada – with a brief stay in New York City – when she lost all her bags, days before she was beginning production on a movie.When she landed in New York City, Lopes was left only with the clothes she was wearing during her flight from Luxembourg. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight....
aeroroutes.com
South African Airways Dec 2022 Regional Service Resumptions
South African Airways this month restores 2 regional routes, including Victoria Falls and Windhoek, with Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft. Planned operation as follows. Johannesburg – Victoria Falls eff 01DEC22 6 weekly A319/320. SA040 JNB1050 – 1225VFA 32S x6. SA041 VFA1310 – 1450JNB 32S x6. Johannesburg –...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
aeroroutes.com
AirAsia X Moves Hawaii Service Resumption to 3Q23
AirAsia X on its web booking system is displaying revised service resumption to Hawaii, based on available flights for reservation. The airline tentatively lists Kuala Lumpur – Osaka Kansai – Honolulu service from 01JUL23, although only highest fare category is available for booking. The airline tentatively schedules 4...
aeroroutes.com
Finnair NW23 Preliminary Intercontinental Network – 08DEC22
Finnair in November 2022 gradually filed operational schedule for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. As of 08DEC22, initial operations on intercontinental routes as follow. Further changes will be filed in the next few months. Copenhagen – Doha 1 daily A330. Helsinki – Bangkok. 1 daily A350. Helsinki...
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada NS23 Vancouver – Miami Frequency Changes
Air Canada in Northern summer 2023 season is maintaining Vancouver – Miami nonstop service, opened for reservation earlier this week. From 13MAY23 to 28OCT23, the Star Alliance member will operate 2 weekly flights for summer season, on board Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. AC1034 YVR0820 – 1706MIA 7M8 46...
aeroroutes.com
American Airlines Feb/Mar 2023 New York – Barcelona Aircraft Changes
American Airlines in the first quarter 2023 plans to operate Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on New York JFK – Barcelona route on limited-time basis, replacing the -200ER. From New York, the 777-300ER is scheduled daily from 22FEB23 to 04MAR23. Schedule below is effective 22FEB23 – 28FEB23. AA066 JFK1911 –...
aeroroutes.com
StarFlyer Adds Kitakyushu – Taipei Charters in 1Q23
Japanese carrier StarFlyer last week announced service resumption of international flights, initially scheduled as charter. In January and February 2023, the airline’s Airbus A320 will operate Kitakyushu – Taipei Taoyuan route. Service to operate on following dates from Taipei: 15JAN23, 20JAN23, 25JAN23, 30JAN23, 04FEB23, 09FEB23. Kitakyushu departure on:...
