ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aeroroutes.com

Flair Airlines Adds Calgary – Saskatoon Service From May 2023

Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand service to Saskatchewan, where the airline schedules Calgary – Saskatoon route. From 09MAY23, Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to operate 1 daily round-trip flight. F8570 YYC0905 – 1020YXE 7M8 D. F8571 YXE1105 – 1220YYC 7M8...
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
aeroroutes.com

Air Serbia NS23 Network Additions – 08DEC22

Air Serbia this week opened reservation for additional 3 routes scheduled for 2023, including 2 returning destinations. Latest routes addition as follow. eff 13MAR23 17 weekly ATR72 (Last served until October 2015; Nis – Budapest served in Summer 2019) JU150 BEG0745 – 0900BUD AT7 x7. JU152 BEG1330 –...
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
aeroroutes.com

KLM Assumes Air France Amsterdam – Rennes Service in NS23

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is assuming Air France’s service on Amsterdam – Rennes route, with 1 daily flight scheduled from 26MAR23. KLM Cityhopper Embraer E175 aircraft will operate this route, instead of HOP! Embraer E170. KL1255 AMS1145 – 1320RNS E75 7. KL1255...
aeroroutes.com

American Airlines NS23 Intercontinental Network Changes – 10DEC22

American Airlines during the weekend of 10DEC22’s schedule update filed intercontinental network changes for Northern summer 2023 season. Note most of changes listed below is based on schedule comparison 03DEC22 vs 10DEC22, unless otherwise stated. Selected service has been listed and available for reservation prior to the airline’s announcement...
The Independent

Airport worker goes to hotel to do passenger’s make up after airline lost her luggage

A woman received a special act of kindness from an airport worker after her luggage was lost while transferring flights.Hana Sofia Lopes, a Luxembourg-born Portuguese actor, was traveling from the European country to Montreal, Canada – with a brief stay in New York City – when she lost all her bags, days before she was beginning production on a movie.When she landed in New York City, Lopes was left only with the clothes she was wearing during her flight from Luxembourg. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight....
aeroroutes.com

South African Airways Dec 2022 Regional Service Resumptions

South African Airways this month restores 2 regional routes, including Victoria Falls and Windhoek, with Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft. Planned operation as follows. Johannesburg – Victoria Falls eff 01DEC22 6 weekly A319/320. SA040 JNB1050 – 1225VFA 32S x6. SA041 VFA1310 – 1450JNB 32S x6. Johannesburg –...
aeroroutes.com

AirAsia X Moves Hawaii Service Resumption to 3Q23

AirAsia X on its web booking system is displaying revised service resumption to Hawaii, based on available flights for reservation. The airline tentatively lists Kuala Lumpur – Osaka Kansai – Honolulu service from 01JUL23, although only highest fare category is available for booking. The airline tentatively schedules 4...
HAWAII STATE
aeroroutes.com

Finnair NW23 Preliminary Intercontinental Network – 08DEC22

Finnair in November 2022 gradually filed operational schedule for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. As of 08DEC22, initial operations on intercontinental routes as follow. Further changes will be filed in the next few months. Copenhagen – Doha 1 daily A330. Helsinki – Bangkok. 1 daily A350. Helsinki...
aeroroutes.com

Air Canada NS23 Vancouver – Miami Frequency Changes

Air Canada in Northern summer 2023 season is maintaining Vancouver – Miami nonstop service, opened for reservation earlier this week. From 13MAY23 to 28OCT23, the Star Alliance member will operate 2 weekly flights for summer season, on board Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. AC1034 YVR0820 – 1706MIA 7M8 46...
aeroroutes.com

American Airlines Feb/Mar 2023 New York – Barcelona Aircraft Changes

American Airlines in the first quarter 2023 plans to operate Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on New York JFK – Barcelona route on limited-time basis, replacing the -200ER. From New York, the 777-300ER is scheduled daily from 22FEB23 to 04MAR23. Schedule below is effective 22FEB23 – 28FEB23. AA066 JFK1911 –...
NEW YORK STATE
aeroroutes.com

StarFlyer Adds Kitakyushu – Taipei Charters in 1Q23

Japanese carrier StarFlyer last week announced service resumption of international flights, initially scheduled as charter. In January and February 2023, the airline’s Airbus A320 will operate Kitakyushu – Taipei Taoyuan route. Service to operate on following dates from Taipei: 15JAN23, 20JAN23, 25JAN23, 30JAN23, 04FEB23, 09FEB23. Kitakyushu departure on:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy