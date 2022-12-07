Read full article on original website
‘We the Women’ Series at STCC to Feature Jacqueline Johnson Today
SPRINGFIELD — Today’s “We the Women” series at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will feature an in-person discussion with Jacqueline Johnson, chief operations officer of Caring Health Center Inc., which serves the state’s largest refugee community. The event will take place from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in the STCC Student Learning Commons (Building 19).
OneHolyoke CDC to Host Annual Community Dinner on Dec. 14
HOLYOKE — OneHolyoke CDC will host its annual Holyoke Community Dinner celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kelly School, 216 West St. All Holyoke residents are invited to celebrate the season with a free, Winter Wonderland-themed dinner that will also feature live performances and fun activities.
UMassFive Hosting Winter Coat and Cold-Weather Clothing Drive
HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union is running a winter coat and cold-weather clothing drive in its Hadley, Northampton, and Springfield branches throughout the month of December. This drive, held annually, is part of an effort to ensure that all community members have access to cold-weather clothing this...
Teri Skinner Serves Up Eclectic Menu, Atmosphere at Nosh
Growing up in Monson, with a father who worked in auto-body services, a young Teri Skinner occasionally visited downtown Springfield with her mother to pick up parts or paint, and they’d make time to stop by Johnson’s Bookstore and other bustling shops. “I remember loving downtown Springfield,” she...
Community Music School Is Making an Impact of Note
After the pandemic, one in 10 people under the age of 18 experienced a mental-health condition, and one in five young people reported that the pandemic had a significant negative impact on their mental health. Research dating back to ancient Greece has demonstrated that music and the arts can have...
Longmeadow Shows Resilience Amid Challenges
Longmeadow is a quintessential small town, veined by Route 5 and a few other arteries and lined with historical homes dating back to before the Revolutionary War. But with a much higher percentage of residential properties than businesses, townspeople have long rallied around the town’s small commercial sectors. “Our...
Proponents Celebrate Successful Advocacy Push for Cliff-effect Legislation
SPRINGFIELD — On Wednesday, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Springfield WORKS, and the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (WMEDC) hosted a celebration and press event for the cliff-effect pilot program included in the state’s economic-development bill in October. Representatives from those organizations joined legislators in discussing the...
Children’s Advocacy Center Awarded Grant from Massachusetts Bankers Assoc.
GREENFIELD — The Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. (MBA) awarded the Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin (CAC) a $5,000 grant, thanks to a nomination from Greenfield Cooperative Bank. The MBA Charitable Foundation awarded 52 grants, totaling $162,000, to nonprofits over eight geographic regions across the Commonwealth....
AIC Graduate Strength and Conditioning Program Receives National Recognition
SPRINGFIELD — The Division of Exercise Science at American International College (AIC) announced that its Graduate Strength and Conditioning Program has been approved for continued recognition through the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Education Recognition Program (ERP). The recognition renewal period is three years, lasting through Sept. 20, 2025.
