A Venezuelan Father Came To America In Pursuit Of A Better Job To Support His Family. But He Had To Leave His Young Daughter Behind.

 6 days ago
Daniel Clay
4d ago

it's what most of them do they come here they work for 20 25 years and then they go back to their home country and live like kings they have no intention of becoming citizens of the United States they just want our money

maggie Gar
4d ago

people like him who are not persecuted or in danger, but that only look for a better monetary gain will not qualify as refuges. While looking at the news it's noticeable that most of these people are men, not women and children.

Simplycomplicated
4d ago

Wgat restaurant is he employed at? Does he have papers to work? If not the restaurant should be put in blast. Many families in the United States are having issues feeding their families. So he lives for free, is probs my fed, and gets medical. How many citizens would like that.

