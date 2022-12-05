A Venezuelan Father Came To America In Pursuit Of A Better Job To Support His Family. But He Had To Leave His Young Daughter Behind.

it's what most of them do they come here they work for 20 25 years and then they go back to their home country and live like kings they have no intention of becoming citizens of the United States they just want our money
people like him who are not persecuted or in danger, but that only look for a better monetary gain will not qualify as refuges. While looking at the news it's noticeable that most of these people are men, not women and children.
Wgat restaurant is he employed at? Does he have papers to work? If not the restaurant should be put in blast. Many families in the United States are having issues feeding their families. So he lives for free, is probs my fed, and gets medical. How many citizens would like that.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Venezuelan Migrants are Forbidden to Enter Texas But They are Doing it Anyway
A Venezuelan Father’s Fight To Earn A Living For His Family: ‘I Was Tired Of Not Being Able To Provide For Them’
Young Venezuelan Struggles To Build A Life And Pay Off Debt Of His Journey To America
A Young Venezuelan Had Never Heard Of Chicago. Now, He’s Starting A Life Here.
A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago
DEA's most corrupt agent says he's not the only one who laundered money for Colombia cartels
Woman Found Dismembered With Missing Organs After Flying To Peru To Meet Online Love
‘ON GOD IT IS!’ White Woman Gets Instant Karma After Attacking Black Couple In Dollar Tree
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents
Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21 gang-raped during a trip
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
Bus full of migrants arrives outside VP Harris' house
Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries
Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
A young woman accidentally boarded a flight to United States without any visa or passport
He told his sister he was going to the bathroom. Then he came to in the Gulf of Mexico.
People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation
Borderless Magazine
Borderless Magazine NFP is a nonprofit news outlet that is reimagining immigration journalism for a more just and equitable future.https://borderlessmag.org/
Comments / 332