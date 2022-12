VAN WERT — The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Van Wert County cohort. The program will be presented from January 2023 through September 2023 with each session taking place on the first Wednesday of each month at a different location within Van Wert County. In addition to the monthly sessions, the cohort will be responsible for finding, funding and facilitating a community service project. Tuition for the program is $475.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO