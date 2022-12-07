Read full article on original website
Times-Bulletin
Applications now being accepted for 2023 Leadership Van Wert County cohort
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Van Wert County cohort. The program will be presented from January 2023 through September 2023 with each session taking place on the first Wednesday of each month at a different location within Van Wert County. In addition to the monthly sessions, the cohort will be responsible for finding, funding and facilitating a community service project. Tuition for the program is $475.
Cougars top Celina in season opener
VAN WERT — Van Wert started the night with 13 straight points and flew past Celina 51-29 in their season opener on Friday. The Cougars had battles of rust, including a shooting drought in the third quarter, but looked incredibly sharp at times for a team that's started their third straight basketball season late due to football success.
Houg’s 21 leads Lady Cougars over Celina 44-35
CELINA — A sticky Van Wert defense and 21 points from senior Sofi Houg carried the Cougars to a 44-35 win over Celina Thursday night. Van Wert is now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the WBL. Celina is 0-4 and 0-2. The Bulldogs led once, 2-0, on a layup by senior Peyton Bertke, but the Cougars scored the next 10, all by seniors (Van Wert’s starting five are all seniors)— layup by Erin Schaufelberger, layup by Kyra Welch, layup by Houg, put-back by Schaufelberger, two free throws by Houg — 10-2, Van Wert, with 3:16 on the clock.
Quick start leads Lady Knights past Spencerville
CONVOY – Spencerville and Crestview entered Ray Etzler Gymnasium both searching for their first Northwest conference win of the season. A quick start for Crestview was enough to fend off a late surging Bearcat team, and Ellie Kline’s 20-point effort sealed the 47-37 victory over Spencerville on Thursday night.
