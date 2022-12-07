Read full article on original website
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?
The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
Nintendo Store UK is giving away free Mario and Zelda games if you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED this weekend
Skyward Sword HD and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit are both up for grabs
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
Nintendo Took Down A Did You Know Gaming Video About Zelda And Fans Are Furious
Once again, Nintendo was overprotective of its intellectual property, and the gaming community responded with anger. Anyone even somewhat familiar with Nintendo's past is likely acutely aware of how litigious of a company it can be. The company has consistently destroyed any website that has hosted ROM files for old Nintendo games, even those that are bordering on extinct and unavailable on other platforms. Things are just as bad for your typical content creator as well. Back in May, Nintendo baffled fans by copyright striking several YouTube videos that contained music from classic "Pokémon" titles. Prior to that, a single YouTuber received over 1,300 copyright strikes for similar music-related posts. But the company's most recent takedown seems even more frivolous than usual.
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
FromSoftware returns to mechs with Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon in 2023
After years of dark fantasy culminating in Elden Ring, FromSoftware revisits a classic
Digital Trends
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion works best as a portable game
With Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion’s release date fast approaching, you may be debating what platform to buy it on. It’ll launch on everything from PC to Nintendo Switch, and there’s a fair reason to get it on each. A PS5 or Xbox Series X copy will provide a smooth, reliable experience, while a PC copy will allow you to run it at ultra-high frame rates if you so desire.
Polygon
Hades is getting a sequel starring the underworld’s princess
Hades is getting a sequel, Supergiant Games announced during The Game Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. The game will launch in early access, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley said after the trailer reveal. More information on timing is coming in 2023. Hades 2 looks like it will build...
game-news24.com
Street Fighter 6 gets new characters for June, and offers pre-order bonuses to the launch of the June launch
Street Fighter 6 Dee Jay continues to beat opponents on the ground with the power of dance (pic: Capcom). No less than four new characters have been unveiled in Street Fighter 6, along with the official confirmation of the already leaked release date. You would think Capcom would have something...
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
game-news24.com
New Tekken 8 Trailer explodes, makes short breaks in Gameplay
The Game Awards recognizes the launch of a new trailer, called Tekken 8. We see more, though a lot, but that’s better than nothing, right?. Sadly, he is not concerned with it. There is no word about the release date or anything else. No release date has yet been...
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
ComicBook
BioShock Creator Reveals New Game, Judas
BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.
IGN
Hidetaka Miyazaki Teases More On the Way for Elden Ring
During his acceptance speech for Game of the Year, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki promised more Elden Ring content could be on the way. FromSoftware's massive RPG, Elden Ring, won Game of the Year at this year's Game Awards. Director Miyazaki accepted the award on stage and promised, "As for Elden Ring, we have several more things we want to do."
