Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics
There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
knowtechie.com
Join the 3D printing club and save $43 on this Creality 3D printer
Are used to be a time when buying a 3D printer would set you back thousands of dollars. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case. For example, Creality is giving Walmart shoppers a major discount on its 3D Ender-3 Printer. The company is extending a $43 discount, reducing the price to $150. It typically sells for $193.
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
techeblog.com
Researchers Use Cutting Edge Electronics and AI to Create a Mind-Controlled Robotic Arm
There’s robotic shoes, and then this mind-controlled robotic arm. University of Minnesota Twin Cities researchers used cutting edge technology and AI to enable amputees to move a robotic arm using their brain signals instead of their muscles, thanks to a small, implantable device that attaches to the peripheral nerve in a person’s arm.
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
globalspec.com
High precision material extrusion platform launched by NematX
NematX has introduced NEX 01, a high-precision extrusion platform designed to work with proprietary filaments from liquid crystal polymers (LCPs). The company claims the platform is a 'comprehensive manufacturing solution' for end-use products and it performs in harsh environments. NematX suggests that by controlling the molecular alignment during the extrusion...
aiexpress.io
VR Robots: Enhancing Robot Functions With VR Technology
VR robots are slowly shifting into the mainstream with functions that transcend the same old manufacturing processes. Robots have been in use for years in industrial settings the place they carry out automated repetitive duties. However their sensible use has been fairly restricted. At present, nevertheless, we see a few of them within the client sector delivering robotic options that require customization.
This Company Built a New Kind of Robot: 'It Moves the Way People Move'
Greg Lynn, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward, Inc. discusses his company's path to innovation.
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
Scientists invent biobatteries that can be powered inside the human body
Imagine if we could power devices inside the body. This would lead to major developments in biomedical research and much potential for new applications in chemical sensors, drug-delivery systems and electrical stimulation devices. Now, Binghamton University researchers have invented a capsule-sized biobattery they believe may be a solution for the...
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Cellulose Nanocrystal PLA Bone Scaffolds, CraftBot and Zellerfeld
A team at Universite de Montpellier has managed to use a desktop Prusa Research 3D printer to make bone scaffolds using PLA and cellulose nano-crystals. Zellerfeld uses canny marketing to promote its desktop 3D printed shoes. CraftBot releases a new 3D printer.
myscience.org
Computational system streamlines the design of fluidic devices
This computational tool can generate an optimal design for a complex fluidic device such as a combustion engine or a hydraulic pump. Combustion engines, propellors, and hydraulic pumps are examples of fluidic devices - instruments that utilize fluids to perform certain functions, such as generating power or transporting water. Because...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: In an engineering lab at the University of Michigan, tiny robots, boats and bridges inspired by origami
The tiny robots start out flat, thin wafers of layered silicon, gold and plastic. It’s the heat created by an electric current that makes them fold along etched grooves, bending themselves into grippers, tiny boxes, even bee-sized origami cranes, moving in more complex ways that most microscale robots. This...
dronedj.com
Wing offers a peek of its drone delivery remote command centers
Alphabet-owned drone delivery company Wing is lifting the veil on how it gets orders from retail and food company partners to clients faster than ground transport options with a peek into how its cutting-edge remote control centers function. The main takeaway from that may not come as a shocker to...
Ars Technica
DeepMind’s latest AI project solves programming challenges like a newb
Google's DeepMind AI division has tackled everything from StarCraft to protein folding. So it's probably no surprise that its creators have eventually turned to what is undoubtedly a personal interest: computer programming. In Thursday's edition of Science, the company describes a system it developed that produces code in response to programming typical of those used in human programming contests.
The Best Programming Languages for Working with AI
You will require coding skills if you want to work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). How do you begin? and Which programming language is ideal for AI? How about starting with these programming languages? I will list high-level overview of the top programming languages for artificial intelligence in this article, along with an explanation of their salient characteristics.
3DPrint.com
TikTok’s Female 3D Printing Trailblazers on How to Get More Women into Tech
3D printing was once only seen as a technology reserved only for professionals. It was difficult and expensive to obtain a system before desktop 3D printers began proliferating at the start of the last decade. However, today, 3D printing is booming, and while we know that it is being used by nearly every major manufacturer in the world at some level, it is also extremely popular on TikTok.
Hyperion Unveils Mobile Hydrogen Station Capable Of Five-Minute Refuels
Hyperion Motors, the Californian automotive startup behind the XP-1 hydrogen hypercar, has unveiled a charging station its CEO describes as a "scalable solution to power our growing needs." According to the company, the Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations can produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. Thanks to a solar panel-tiled roof, the...
techeblog.com
Researchers Transmit Data 1.8 Petabits Per Second Using Only a Single Laser and Optical Chip, Set New World Record
Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Chalmers University of Technology have managed to set a new data transmission world record by transmitting data 1.8 petabits per second. This was accomplished using only a single laser and optical chip, producing a frequency comb with the ideal characteristics for fiber-optical communications.
Comments / 0