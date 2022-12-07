Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas shopping: UK buyers urged to order early amid delivery disruption
Online shoppers are being urged to complete their Christmas orders early this year as big retailers have brought their deadlines for deliveries forward. Currys, Superdry and the White Company are among the firms experiencing delivery delays, or have announced earlier cutoff dates for orders to arrive in time for Christmas.
Asda plans 300 new UK convenience stores, creating 10,000 jobs
Supermarket hopes to grab bigger share of burgeoning sector, possibly threatening Sainsbury’s second position
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
We work at Aldi and here’s everything customers should know but don’t – including when to nab the best deals
THERE are loads of reasons why Aldi is one of our favourite places to shop - and it's not just the cheap prices that keeps sucking us in. In fact, the German supermarket chain - made popular by its speedy check-out and no-fuss shopping - has become a go-to for many, but there are some things we should all know.
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
Starbucks staffer issues warning to ‘no tip’ workers: ‘That’s fireable’
The new Starbucks tipping system has gotten more complicated, thanks to dueling tips from TikTok baristas. “The amount of baristas on here saying that they just hit the ‘no tip’ button before handing out the card reader, that’s scary. First of all, my loves, that’s fireable,” TikTok user @yassimodo, who claims to be a Starbucks employee, says in a new 52-second viral video. “You can’t touch the screen at all. It was in the training. Second of all, all you have to do is this: This is what I say, ‘It’s gonna ask if you want to leave a tip — it’s...
People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis
People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
I visited a tiny American food store in Paris – take a look inside the shop filled with expats buying pricey American delicacies for the holidays
The Real McCoy is an American food store in Paris, located a 20-minute walk from the Eiffel Tower. It was filled with expats during Thanksgiving.
BBC
Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'
Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
Amazon Driver Explains How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'
Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.
How to tell Amazon to tip your delivery driver $5
Amazon announced the roll-out of a feature on their Alexa-enabled devices which will allow consumers to send a 'thank-you' to their delivery driver.
Rental Opportunity of the Week: Landlords Want You to Shower Next to Your Bed Now
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? Well as ever it’s “a room with just about all the equipment needed to survive in”, which is what we’re all shooting for, aren’t we. Growing up I always thought: ‘One day, when I’m rich and famous, I’ll live in… a room that has all the component parts needed for me to exist in.’ Apart from a toilet, actually. Just realised this one doesn’t have a toilet. It’s got a shared toilet across the hall. Again: All we ever want in life is here.
Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight
A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
Business Insider
Meet the Amazon warehouse workers paying the price for fast, free shipping
The serious injury rate at Amazon warehouses was double that of other distribution centers in 2021. Workers suffer musculoskeletal disorders, or MSDs, which are caused by repetitive movements. Amazon spent $300 million on safety initiatives to try and become "Earth's safest place to work." The injury rate at Amazon fulfillment...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
Strip Avanti of rail contracts if services don’t improve, city mayors demand
Andy Burnham, Sadiq Khan and Andy Street say operator has weeks to sort out train ‘chaos’
The Christmas food to order for all your festive feasts, from Marks and Spencer to Morrisons
In the words of Love Actually’s Billy Mack: “I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows.” Before you know it, the big day will be here.If like us, your Christmas is all about indulging in the best festive food and drink, planning your menu is sure to ramp up the anticipation, big time. Judging by the festive food and drink offerings from supermarkets, they are clearly delivering for 2022, so you’ll certainly be the host with the most this party season, serving up a spread to...
18 best gift cards & vouchers to give this Christmas
Get your Christmas shopping sorted with the best gift cards & vouchers
Shoppers' returns are spiking to unprecedented levels — driving a $280 billion problem that's starting to backfire against them
US shoppers will return more than a quarter of what they buy this year. Retailers like Zara, L.L.Bean, and Amazon have solutions.
Comments / 0