2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidaysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repairNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light showNatasha LovatoFranktown, CO
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Westword
Number Thirty Eight Wants to Modify Noise Restrictions on Cabaret License
Number Thirty Eight, the RiNo music and booze venue that's faced administrative action over noise violations, wants to change some of the current music restrictions that affect the business. "We’ve requested modifications in order to clarify the restrictions on our cabaret license. We’re looking forward to our hearing in January...
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 3-9
After a few slow days around Thanksgiving, the action on the Denver dining scene picked up this week. Following in the path of many other decades-old eateries that have said goodbye in 2022, the 37-year-old Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market served its last meal on December 3. In an announcement, the owners said that they're retiring and thanked customers for their support over the years.
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
coloradosun.com
Pueblo sees first attempt by Texas-based anti-abortion activist to challenge Colorado law
A proposed ordinance in Pueblo that would effectively ban abortions in the city marks the first attempt by a Texas-based anti-abortion group to poke holes in a Colorado law passed this year that prohibits restrictions on access to abortion and contraception. The organization, Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, started in...
Westword
Colorado Author Gregory Hill Is Going Solo
Gregory Hill has had enough. Of publishing companies, that is. The local author has gone independent with his new novel, Sister Liberty, and has recovered the rights to publish his previous books, as well. He’s doing it all under his own imprint, Daisy Dog Press, unmooring himself from the safe but unwelcoming harbors of the indie publishers he's worked with in the past. Why would a successful writer like Hill go indie? Well, that story, according to Hill, is “likely to elicit some naughty language.”
Westword
Chris Cart3r Reflects on His First Year in Denver's Music Scene
Denver-based rapper Chris Cart3r decided to pursue music in 2020, after an on-air freestyle got him booed off a radio station. His cousin, also a rapper, was a guest on the station and encouraged Cart3r to call in for a freestyle segment. "They were like, 'Oh we just need someone to call up and freestyle', and I'm like, 'I don't rap, but whatever.' So I called up and freestyled, and they booed me off, played the Frozen song and told me to quit," he recalls with a laugh.
UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds
A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
Denver boy fighting for his life in Belize after horseback riding accident
The family of 8-year-old Stefan Keryan is asking for help to get him back to Colorado as soon as possible after he suffered a horseback riding accident in Belize.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Colorado
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council
Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.Photo byTara Kane. (Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.
Friday is the deadline to apply to Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
If you are interested in applying for Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance for the first time, the deadline to do so is Friday night.
Watch: You Might Never Use A Public Restroom In Colorado Again
I'm sure we're all thankful for public toilets, but we'd probably rather not see or know what happens when you flush one. We've always known that public restrooms were prime breeding grounds for bacteria, germs, and pathogens. But, guess what? When you gotta go, you gotta go - so you do what you have to do and try not to think about the filthy environment you are in.
Denver weather: Warm weekend before snow, cold arrive
The Pinpoint Weather team is watching closely for impacts to travel, especially early and late on Tuesday.
