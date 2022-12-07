ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

Where wolves could be released in Colorado

Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Westword

Number Thirty Eight Wants to Modify Noise Restrictions on Cabaret License

Number Thirty Eight, the RiNo music and booze venue that's faced administrative action over noise violations, wants to change some of the current music restrictions that affect the business. "We’ve requested modifications in order to clarify the restrictions on our cabaret license. We’re looking forward to our hearing in January...
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 3-9

After a few slow days around Thanksgiving, the action on the Denver dining scene picked up this week. Following in the path of many other decades-old eateries that have said goodbye in 2022, the 37-year-old Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market served its last meal on December 3. In an announcement, the owners said that they're retiring and thanked customers for their support over the years.
Westword

Colorado Author Gregory Hill Is Going Solo

Gregory Hill has had enough. Of publishing companies, that is. The local author has gone independent with his new novel, Sister Liberty, and has recovered the rights to publish his previous books, as well. He’s doing it all under his own imprint, Daisy Dog Press, unmooring himself from the safe but unwelcoming harbors of the indie publishers he's worked with in the past. Why would a successful writer like Hill go indie? Well, that story, according to Hill, is “likely to elicit some naughty language.”
Westword

Chris Cart3r Reflects on His First Year in Denver's Music Scene

Denver-based rapper Chris Cart3r decided to pursue music in 2020, after an on-air freestyle got him booed off a radio station. His cousin, also a rapper, was a guest on the station and encouraged Cart3r to call in for a freestyle segment. "They were like, 'Oh we just need someone to call up and freestyle', and I'm like, 'I don't rap, but whatever.' So I called up and freestyled, and they booed me off, played the Frozen song and told me to quit," he recalls with a laugh.
CBS Denver

UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds

A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Watch: You Might Never Use A Public Restroom In Colorado Again

I'm sure we're all thankful for public toilets, but we'd probably rather not see or know what happens when you flush one. We've always known that public restrooms were prime breeding grounds for bacteria, germs, and pathogens. But, guess what? When you gotta go, you gotta go - so you do what you have to do and try not to think about the filthy environment you are in.
