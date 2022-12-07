In the mag: Top of the league with Mikel Arteta! Exclusive interview with Andrea Pirlo, plus every Premier League club analysed

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘January 2023’.

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

Hope you’re enjoying the novelty of a first winter World Cup. Due to publishing deadlines there’ll be no mentions of Qatar this issue, but we’ll have a photo diary next month.



Instead we turn our attention to domestic matters and the top of the Premier League, where Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are still sitting top of the tree – the Spaniard, who worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, is now leading his former boss by five points. We analyse what Arteta is doing so right and ask if they can lift their first title since 2004.



With the break in the campaign, we saw it as a perfect opportunity to cast our eye over all 20 Premier League sides and see how they are doing going into the festive and New Year fixtures.



Ever wondered what it’s like to be a famous match-going fan? Well wonder no more, as FFT were invited to spend the day with Rod Stewart while he watched his beloved Celtic take on Dundee United.



Andrea Pirlo was one of the greatest players to grace a football pitch – now as he tries to make his way in management, we caught up with the Italian maestro for a chat.



Enjoy the rest of the World Cup and the return of domestic football later in the month. See you in 2023.

2023 FourFourTwo calendar

Tick of the days and months in 2023 with our calendar of incredible football murals captured around the world

Arteta's Arsenal

In three years, Mikel Arteta’s non-negotiables have taken the Gunners from a toxic crisis at his December 2019 arrival to five points clear on top of the Premier League. Mark White speaks to players, coaches and fans to find out how the Basque did it

Half-term fan reports

Missing your weekly fix of pure, unadulterated Barclays? From wedding speech fails to ungraded managerial tenures, fans from each team gave FourFourTwo the lay of the land during the domestic breather...

On the Ground at the MLS Cup Final

Major League Soccer’s 2022 Cup Final had a script worthy of Tinseltown’s finest writers, with super-sized servings of tragedy, resurrection, unlikely heroes, guest star cameos and – spoiler alert – a slain elephant. Pass us the popcorn...

Going to the match: With Rod Stewart

When Rod Stewart invited FourFourTwo to watch his beloved Celtic with him, it was an invitation too good to turn down. What followed was a day drinking Irn-Bru from crystal glasses, sharing stories with the Lisbon Lions and a special gig at the Barrowlands

Exclusive Andrea Pirlo interview

Andrea Pirlo has returned to the site of the worst moment in a stellar playing career to manage Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk. The World Cup winner meets FFT to look back at 2005 and ahead to his coaching future

Dough in the desert

Long before Saudi Arabia and Qatar invested in Newcastle and a World Cup, Gulf states lured British managers to the Middle East – and paid for it

Beth Mead exclusive interview

Some things happen for a reason. Just ask Beth Mead, who was recently sidelined by a heartbreaking ACL injury twelve months after being overlooked for the Tokyo Olympics. She led England to glory at Euro 2022 as the tournament’s best player. As she tells FFT, you really should like her when she’s angry…

Len Shackleton: The Clown Prince

One North East club tried to spend their way to the very top after the Second World War, spearheaded by one of football’s first mavericks. Len Shackleton, a British record signing from rivals Newcastle, would become an all-time great at Sunderland – even if controversy was rarely far away

Around The Grounds

Our dedicated section for all things EFL, non-league and Scotland brings you an interview with Preston's clean machine Freddie Woodman , Best & Worst finds us at Derby County for tales of administration and Wanchope wizardry. Elsewhere former EFL striker Brett Pitman explains why he suddenly dropped from League Two to tier nine of the pyramid (and is loving it). We profile Manchester City's centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis who is currently impressing on loan at Burnley under City legend Vincent Kompany, Clydebank's 1993-94 shirt's connection with Wet Wet Wet is revisited in Kit Crimes and Edgar David's bizarre spell at Barnet gets a rewind, featuring Bentleys and barneys.

Martin O'Neill answers YOUR questions

Former Republic of Ireland and Aston Villa boss chats European Cup glory, Robbie Williams and a potential return to management

Upfront

Up top you will find some last minute Christmas gift ideas (or January sales inspiration, depending on when you pick up the mag). Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink explains the games that changed his life, the unsavoury yet unforgettable fallout between Rudi Voller and Frank Rijkaard is analysed and Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini chats to us about Jose.

