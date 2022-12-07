The Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra knows how to put a lot into its annual Holiday Pops concerts. And like its previous packed and popular shows, the 42nd Holiday Pops Concert is sure to please what is likely once again to be a sold-out house at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 in Mechanics Hall. This year's concert will feature the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra led by principal conductor Myron Romanul; vocal soloists Jane Shivick, soprano, and Christon Carney, tenor; and a combined chorus comprised of the Salisbury Singers (under the direction of Bradford Dumont), the Worcester Children's Chorus (under the direction of Pamela Mindell) and students from area colleges. Also featured will be step dancers from the Murphy Academy of Irish Dance; a jazz ensemble drawn from the orchestra; audience sing-alongs; and a visit from Santa. Paul Levenson, executive director of the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra, said, "This concert has built an amazing following which has produced capacity audiences ever since this annual presentation began 43 years ago in 1979 ... We're grateful that we have bounced back really well from the pandemic, and look forward to greeting longtime and new concertgoers to this annual holiday extravaganza."

WORCESTER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO