Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Related
worcestermag.com
Brian O'Donovan's 'Christmas Celtic Sojourn' celebrates 'The joy of music together'
Brian O'Donovan has been bringing his "A Celtic Sojourn" shows as host and producer to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester since the theater opened in 2008. The Irish-born anchor of Boston radio station GBH's popular "A Celtic Sojourn" has gathered some of the best...
worcestermag.com
Seven Things To Do: Holiday Pops, Nutcracker, Salisbury Mansion ...
The Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra knows how to put a lot into its annual Holiday Pops concerts. And like its previous packed and popular shows, the 42nd Holiday Pops Concert is sure to please what is likely once again to be a sold-out house at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 in Mechanics Hall. This year's concert will feature the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra led by principal conductor Myron Romanul; vocal soloists Jane Shivick, soprano, and Christon Carney, tenor; and a combined chorus comprised of the Salisbury Singers (under the direction of Bradford Dumont), the Worcester Children's Chorus (under the direction of Pamela Mindell) and students from area colleges. Also featured will be step dancers from the Murphy Academy of Irish Dance; a jazz ensemble drawn from the orchestra; audience sing-alongs; and a visit from Santa. Paul Levenson, executive director of the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra, said, "This concert has built an amazing following which has produced capacity audiences ever since this annual presentation began 43 years ago in 1979 ... We're grateful that we have bounced back really well from the pandemic, and look forward to greeting longtime and new concertgoers to this annual holiday extravaganza."
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
worcestermag.com
The Hanover Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol' has many diverse parts
It's the 15th annual production of "A Christmas Carol" by the The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts with performances Dec. 17 to 23. Over the years the show has evolved, with new and diverse voices added along with the mainstays who have helped what is billed as New England's largest production of "A Christmas Carol" keep running creatively and smoothly.
Boston Globe
These igloos and fire pits are open this winter
A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
businesswest.com
Teri Skinner Serves Up Eclectic Menu, Atmosphere at Nosh
Growing up in Monson, with a father who worked in auto-body services, a young Teri Skinner occasionally visited downtown Springfield with her mother to pick up parts or paint, and they’d make time to stop by Johnson’s Bookstore and other bustling shops. “I remember loving downtown Springfield,” she...
Boston Globe
‘Piping hot’: Here are the best places to get dumplings in Greater Boston
Readers shared 42 of their favorite local spots. Whether you enjoy them pan-seared or steamed, it’s hard to deny the comfort of warm dumplings. Wrapped up in a doughy case and filled with pork, shrimp, or any variety of ingredients, these pockets full of flavor are the perfect meal to have on a cold winter day. If you stop by an eatery in Chinatown for dim sum or chance upon a food truck outside, you’ll find there are so many places to get delicious, savory dumplings in the Greater Boston area.
An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023
The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
worcestermag.com
Worcester Art Museum to present new exhibition 'Frontiers of Impressionism'
The Worcester Art Museum will present "Frontiers of Impressionism," a new major exhibition that paints a global picture of Impressionism through the lens of the museum's collection, from April 1 through June 25 before the exhibition tours nationally and internationally. "Frontiers of Impressionism" will explore "the evolution and expansion of...
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead
Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Government Technology
Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.
(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
WCVB
Monday, December 12: Sweets of the Season
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We stop by family-owned shops Hilliard’s in North Easton where Shayna Seymour spins up homemade candy canes, and Winfrey’s on the North Shore where fudge is the main event. At other sweet stops we dig into gooey cinnamon rolls, ghost pepper caramels, peppermint bark (both Christmas and Hanukkah varieties) and get in on the “cocoa bomb” craze. And for a break from the sweet routine we sample specialty roasted nuts at Cacao in Newton.
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
DA: Wellesley woman sentenced after running over, killing Needham teen
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Wellesley woman was sentenced to six months of jail time Friday on a motor vehicle homicide charge after running over and killing a Needham teen in 2018, according to the Norfolk DA’s office. According to a Friday statement from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office,...
thisweekinworcester.com
U.S. Attorney Comments on Investigation of Worcester PD
BOSTON - Rachael Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, offered brief comments on the federal investigation of the Worcester Police Department during an appearance on the GBH's "Greater 1Boston" on Thursday. During the interview, Rollins said the Worcester Police Department was under review prior to her confirmation...
NECN
Healey Holding Inaugural Bash at TD Garden
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll plan to hold their inaugural celebration at TD Garden on the night of Thursday, Jan. 5. "The January 5th inauguration will mark the first time an all-women ticket is sworn in to lead a state in American history, and make Healey the first lesbian Governor in the country," Healey's inaugural team announced. "Through their inaugural events, Healey and Driscoll plan to honor the people and movements that helped pave the way to make this historic moment possible."
Comments / 0