The Hanover Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol' has many diverse parts

It's the 15th annual production of "A Christmas Carol" by the The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts with performances Dec. 17 to 23. Over the years the show has evolved, with new and diverse voices added along with the mainstays who have helped what is billed as New England's largest production of "A Christmas Carol" keep running creatively and smoothly.
Worcester Art Museum to present new exhibition 'Frontiers of Impressionism'

The Worcester Art Museum will present "Frontiers of Impressionism," a new major exhibition that paints a global picture of Impressionism through the lens of the museum's collection, from April 1 through June 25 before the exhibition tours nationally and internationally. "Frontiers of Impressionism" will explore "the evolution and expansion of...
