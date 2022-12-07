Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Counting On’s Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Live in an RV While Expecting Baby No. 1: Home Photos
Cozy abode! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann) are living in an RV while expecting baby No. 1. The newlyweds have personalized their camper and made it into a gorgeous space. “Honestly, I love the camper so much, and I think it’ll work great...
Ryan Reynolds Reacts After Shania Twain Name-Drops Him During ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs
Ryan Reynolds had the best kind of reaction when he was playfully insulted by fellow Canadian Shania Twain. Icon to icon, he loved it, as the country music superstar tweaked the words of a legendary song during her performance at the People’s Choice Awards. In a quote-tweet, Ryan Reynolds...
Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Recall How Daughter Zara 'Went Completely Blue' amid RSV Battle
Jimmie and Alexis Allen's daughter, Zara James, had RSV when she was just weeks old last year Country singer Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis are recounting their daughter Zara James' experience with RSV when she was just weeks old. While chatting with PEOPLE about their partnership with Sanofi as spokespeople for Knowing RSV, an initiative that provides parents with educational resources about the illness, the couple also opens up about how their daughter, now 13 months, "went completely blue" amid her RSV battle last year. Zara's health ordeal...
Carly Pearce Performs Heartfelt Rendition of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘The Voice’: WATCH
Country music superstar Carly Pearce dropped by The Voice last night to perform a show-stopping performance of “What He Didn’t Do.” The Grammy-nominated artist shone onstage in a glittering, skin-tight dress while being surrounded by pillar candles and metal lanterns. The country crooner gave an emotional performance certain to hit a nerve with viewers that have been through a messy breakup.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Prevention
Fans Rally Around Kelsea Ballerini After Seeing Her Emotional Reaction to Grammy News
Heartfelt congratulations are in order for country music singer Kelsea Ballerini. The 29-year-old star received a Grammy nomination, and she was understandably overcome with just about every emotion in the book. Despite her emotional reaction, this isn't Kelsea's first nomination. She was nominated in 2017 for Best New Artist and...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
iheart.com
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
Reba McEntire Reveals How Dolly Parton’s Thoughts on Retirement Have Rubbed Off on Her
Although there aren’t any plans in the works for her retirement, Reba McEntire revealed how Dolly Parton’s thoughts on retirement have rubbed off on her through the years. While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Reba McEntire stated that she’s living the happiest times of her life and she has no plans to slow down and retire. She also recalled speaking to Parton about retirement plans. “I asked Dolly Parton, ‘You ever think about retiring?’” McEntire explained. “She said, ‘What would I do where I could have so much fun?’ We’re having a blast.”
Why George Strait’s Song “I Believe” Is God’s Comfort from Above
George Strait, a well-known country music artist from the United States, released a heartbreaking song in 2013. The song is a commemoration of the 26 people that died in the Newtown, Connecticut shooting tragedy in 2012. Though many people don’t realize it, the song’s inspiration is more profound than it seems.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performance
Voice Coach Gwen Stefani was styled to rule the night again over at The Voice Live Show. On Monday, The “Underneath It All” singer was decked out to the max in a fabulous getup and I loved it! On last nights episode contestants song their hearts out for a chance to be in the top 5! Everyone was paired up to sing Whitney Houston duets in honor of the new biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale
The Voice season 22 finale will feature an all-star lineup of performers. Some familiar names will take the stage, with performances by former coach Kelly Clarkson, who returns for season 23 of The Voice, and current coach Blake Shelton. OneRepublic, country superstar Kane Brown and Grammy-nominated Latin singer Maluma also will perform. Clarkson will provide Christmas cheer with a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” her duet with season 21 coach, Ariana Grande, and OneRepublic will deliver their worldwide hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which is at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Certified Gold and Classic: “Every Time Two Fools Collide” by Dottie West and Kenny Rogers
Upon reaching the #1 spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles, Dottie West and Kenny Rogers became one of the most popular male-female duos in country music with their hit “Every Time Two Fools Collide.”. The song also topped the US Hot 100 and the Canadian RPM Country...
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
Aerosmith Cancel Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health
Aerosmith have been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
Carrie Underwood Rocks Pantsuit at 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Social Media Has Thoughts
It was a night full of glitz, glamour, and star-studded styles during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. During the event, stars like Shania Twain rocked the red carpet and the stage impressing viewers with some memorable looks and performances. Among these stylish stars to walk the red carpet during last night’s People Choice Awards was country music star Carrie Underwood. The If I Didn’t Love You singer donned a sleek pantsuit that was glittering in gold.
Smooth Vocals: The Secret to Charlie Rich Songs That Topped Multiple Charts
American country musician, Charlie Rich, has produced multiple hits that took the #1 seat on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The Silver Fox has wooed listeners worldwide with his smooth and powerful voice. Please look at some of Charlie Rich songs and their successes. 1. The Most Beautiful...
Platinum Selling Country Band Coming To This North Dakota Venue
One of country music's most successful current bands is coming to Four Bears Casino in New Town, North Dakota. Parmalee will be performing on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. Parmalee is CMA's new Vocal Duo/Group of the year and a platinum-selling country band. According to a press release, from Four Bears...
Country Thang Daily
