Although there aren’t any plans in the works for her retirement, Reba McEntire revealed how Dolly Parton’s thoughts on retirement have rubbed off on her through the years. While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Reba McEntire stated that she’s living the happiest times of her life and she has no plans to slow down and retire. She also recalled speaking to Parton about retirement plans. “I asked Dolly Parton, ‘You ever think about retiring?’” McEntire explained. “She said, ‘What would I do where I could have so much fun?’ We’re having a blast.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO