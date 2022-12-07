ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Thang Daily

Comments / 0

Related
Country Thang Daily

Apologies and Realizations in Jason Aldean’s “Why”

It is often confusing as to why love hurts that much. Also, realizations always haunt us after we’ve done something, whether right or wrong. A 2005 country ballad song, “Why,” was initially recorded by Jason Aldean as part of his self-titled album. Upon release, the track landed in the 49th spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at the #1 spot after a few weeks. It was the first track Jason released that topped the country charts.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Country Thang Daily

Here Are Facts About Hank Williams III, The Country Music Royalty

Being the son of country star Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of country legend Hank Williams, Hank Williams III was a country music royalty way before he started learning to sing. Still, he has spent his teendom bucking his legacy until he made a name for himself. Songs by Hank Williams III that helped him rise to fame are “Country Heroes,” “Crazed Country Rebel,” “Mississippi Bud,” and “Not Everybody Likes Us.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Country Thang Daily

Hank Williams III Songs Bringing In Country Music And Punk Rock

The history of country music is filled with rebels, and that’s just what Hank Williams III songs prove to be. The son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson to legendary Hank Williams, Hank Williams III – also known as Hank 3 – might be known to many for his hell-raising attitude on and off the stage. Everyone respects him for never limiting his craftsmanship with mainstream Nashville’s restrictive culture.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
countryfancast.com

Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Country Music: News, Updates, Videos, and a lot more.

 https://www.countrythangdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy