Related
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
CNBC
U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips challenged over ‘secretive’ tax practices
Oxfam on Monday filed shareholder resolutions against U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The international relief charity said the companies' tax practices undermine the public's interest in a fair tax system — especially in Global South countries "with the greatest tax revenue needs." "If oil and gas...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
Larry Kudlow: Putin only invades a country when fossil fuel prices soar
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow say Vladimir Putin waits to invade certain places until fossil fuel prices are high to make money off of it to finance his war with Ukraine on 'Kudlow.'
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
Qatar’s gas output increase could cause catastrophic global heating, report says
Qatar’s longest-lasting legacy following the World Cup won’t be football or even its human rights record – it will be the climate crisis, according to a new report warning that its huge expansion of gas extraction could push the planet into catastrophic global heating. Should Qatar exploit...
Business Insider
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
Oil futures slumped Tuesday to levels not seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Traders are worried about oil demand in the face of economic uncertainties. They reduced their net long positions in Brent oil by about one-third in the week to last Tuesday. Just days after an EU price cap of...
Larry Kudlow: The US and EU wouldn't be in this energy fix if they kept fossil fuel spigots open
Larry Kudlow calls out hypocrisy from the European Union for assisting Russia through LNG imports and sending support to Ukraine at the same time on 'Kudlow.'
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
JPMorgan's quant guru says it's time to sell energy stocks as massive outperformance relative to oil prices isn't likely to last
A tactical trade in energy stocks is shaping up after oil prices have erased all of their 2022 gains. JPMorgan recommends investors sell energy stocks to capitalize on the performance divergence between oil and energy stocks. "The catalyst for convergence would be a pullback in the broad equity market," Kolanovic...
The US is heading for a 'swamp' recession which could mire the economy in a disappointing and slow recovery
JPMorgan's David Kelly said the US is "on the edge of a recession" but "it's not like standing on the edge of a cliff."
OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?
Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...
Oil prices slump as receding price-cap threat unmasks worsening demand: Kemp
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Global oil prices have tumbled more than 20% as the threat to production from the G7 Russia price cap has receded allowing traders to refocus on the deteriorating outlook for consumption.
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices
The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.
Follow the markets to see where U.S. natural gas activity is high
Market intelligence shows U.S. shale drillers may be following the market when determining where next to drill.
Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation.
