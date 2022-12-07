ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
rigzone.com

Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves

One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...

