racer.com

Drivers fired up by ‘bad-ass’ GTP cars at Daytona test

Now that they’ve all run together in a proper, full-on test, the reviews are in on the new GTP cars. And the drivers like what they see. Felipe Nasr summed it up best: “They’re really bad-ass!”. Nasr was among the plethora of drivers who participated in the...
Speedway Digest

Sam Hunt Racing Expands to Two-Car Team in 2023

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that the team will field two full-time cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2023. Kaz Grala will pilot the team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, while the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra will be anchored by Connor Mosack, who will compete in 20 races starting at Phoenix Raceway in March.
FOX Sports

Daniel Suarez is ascending. He’s ready for his next NASCAR step

Purely from a racing standpoint, Daniel Suárez possibly didn't know how to feel bopping around Nashville last week. For a driver knocked out of the playoffs following the quarterfinal round and who finished 10th in the standings, it for sure was a solid year. But Suárez saw his teammate, Ross Chastain, make it to the championship round and finish second overall.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

John Hunter Nemechek to drive for JGR in Xfinity in 2023

John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday morning. Ben Beshore, who had served as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in Cup, will be Nemechek’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity...
racer.com

Hawksworth and Barnicoat return for Lexus in GTD PRO

Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat will return as the full-time driver lineup in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, competing together once again in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO class for the 2023 season. Barnicoat finished second in the IMSA GTD PRO championship on the...
racer.com

Josh Bilicki has done it all while blazing a trail from Dairyland to NASCAR

Menominee Falls, Wisconsin is far from the center of the NASCAR empire. But a village in Waukesha County with some 35,000 inhabitants in its 33 square miles does serve as the home base for one Cup Series driver and his name is Josh Bilicki. The 2022 season marked his sixth year in NASCAR’s premiere series, where the 27 year-old driver has strung together 87 starts, 19,625 laps and one career top-10 finish. While these numbers may not send Planet Cup spinning on its axis, to get them Bilicki has basically done it all as a one-man band,
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

