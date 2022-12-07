Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up
Manufacturers have been shuffling truck series relationships, and the latest move appears to give Hailie Deegan a landing spot for 2023. The post Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Drivers fired up by ‘bad-ass’ GTP cars at Daytona test
Now that they’ve all run together in a proper, full-on test, the reviews are in on the new GTP cars. And the drivers like what they see. Felipe Nasr summed it up best: “They’re really bad-ass!”. Nasr was among the plethora of drivers who participated in the...
Kevin Harvick Blasting NASCAR on Multiple Occasions in 2022 Made a Difference, According to New Report
Kevin Harvick openly criticized NASCAR on multiple occasions in 2022 and, according to a new report, it had an impact on one of the organization's top officials. The post Kevin Harvick Blasting NASCAR on Multiple Occasions in 2022 Made a Difference, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Carson Hocevar and WWEX Racing to Partner for Full Season in 2023
Carson Hocevar will return to Niece Motorsports in 2023, piloting the No. 42 WWEX Racing Chevrolet Silverado for his third full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS). Hocevar, who has made the NCTS playoffs the past two seasons, will race with full-season support from the WWEX Racing program,...
Sam Hunt Racing Expands to Two-Car Team in 2023
Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that the team will field two full-time cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2023. Kaz Grala will pilot the team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, while the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra will be anchored by Connor Mosack, who will compete in 20 races starting at Phoenix Raceway in March.
FOX Sports
Daniel Suarez is ascending. He’s ready for his next NASCAR step
Purely from a racing standpoint, Daniel Suárez possibly didn't know how to feel bopping around Nashville last week. For a driver knocked out of the playoffs following the quarterfinal round and who finished 10th in the standings, it for sure was a solid year. But Suárez saw his teammate, Ross Chastain, make it to the championship round and finish second overall.
NBC Sports
John Hunter Nemechek to drive for JGR in Xfinity in 2023
John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday morning. Ben Beshore, who had served as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in Cup, will be Nemechek’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity...
IndyCar Rolling Out Its Own Version of ‘F1: Drive To Survive’ in 2023
Getty Unlike the F1 docuseries, however, it won't come to a popular streaming platform like Netflix, Hulu, Disney, or even Amazon.
Carson Hocevar’s Great News Has Nothing to Do With His NASCAR Future
Truck series driver Carson Hacevar had good news on the personal and professional fronts in the past 48 hours. The post Carson Hocevar’s Great News Has Nothing to Do With His NASCAR Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Hawksworth and Barnicoat return for Lexus in GTD PRO
Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat will return as the full-time driver lineup in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, competing together once again in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO class for the 2023 season. Barnicoat finished second in the IMSA GTD PRO championship on the...
Yardbarker
Sam Hunt Racing adds Grala, Mosack to driver lineup for 2023 Xfinity season
Sam Hunt Racing will be fielding two full-time entries while also introducing Kaz Grala and Connor Mosack as the team’s key competitors for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The 23-year-old Grala from Boston, Massachusetts, will be piloting the team’s No. 26 Toyota Supra on a full-time basis while...
racer.com
Josh Bilicki has done it all while blazing a trail from Dairyland to NASCAR
Menominee Falls, Wisconsin is far from the center of the NASCAR empire. But a village in Waukesha County with some 35,000 inhabitants in its 33 square miles does serve as the home base for one Cup Series driver and his name is Josh Bilicki. The 2022 season marked his sixth year in NASCAR’s premiere series, where the 27 year-old driver has strung together 87 starts, 19,625 laps and one career top-10 finish. While these numbers may not send Planet Cup spinning on its axis, to get them Bilicki has basically done it all as a one-man band,
