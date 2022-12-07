Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
As its fashion empire booms, Shein wants an ESG makeover
Nonetheless, Shein is trying to elevate its business practice to global standards by hiring a clutch of industry veterans. One of the major allegations against the fashion giant is labor exploitation, according to numerous reports — including one saying workers are made to toil 75 hours a week. Earlier this week, the fashion e-commerce site said it had committed $15 million to improve the standards of 300 of its partnered factories over the next four years. The fund will focus on making physical enhancements to its suppliers’ factories.
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BCG and ABS Combine Expertise to Support Marine and Offshore Decarbonization
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consultancy, and leading advisor on decarbonization to the maritime industry, and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a global leader in providing classification services for marine and offshore companies and assets, have today signed a memorandum of understanding to join their technical and consulting expertise in the maritime and offshore industries, providing joint support to clients’ decarbonization journeys. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005874/en/ (Left to Right) ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki and Peter Jameson, Partner and Global Lead for Climate and Sustainability in BCG’s Infrastructure, Transport and Cities practice, sign MOU to provide joint support to clients’ decarbonization journeys. (Photo: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
ship-technology.com
Leading ESG consultants and sustainability advisers for the shipping industry
The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the…. The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the first component of ESG, is one of the most important indicators of sustainability and is directly linked to management practices of maritime operations.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
As supply chains unclog, consumers enjoy (tentative) relief
Back in January, 109 container ships waited off the California coast to unload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's two largest ports. Consumers, stuck at home amid the pandemic, had unleashed an avalanche of orders for goods that overwhelmed factories and ports.Importers were paying $20,000 to send a single container from China to the United States — sometimes more than the goods inside were worth. Businesses had to backorder everything from bedroom furniture to kitchen fryers, if they could get them at all.These days? No freighters are lingering off the Southern California coast. Containers from China go...
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
rv-pro.com
Blue Ox Partners with Dealers Resources Group
Blue Ox Products has struck a new partnership with Dealers Resources Group (DRG) to provide best-in-class industry sales support to its partner dealers. “We are extremely excited to partner with Dealers Resources Group to enhance our team,” said Alex Walker, director of sales. “Aligning our knowledgeable and experienced sales team with DRG will allow us to double our unrelenting customer sales support. We are excited to work side by side to continue the rapid growth for both of our companies and dealer partners.”
fordauthority.com
Changan Ford Awarded For Sustainability Practices
Ford has long been known for its sustainability efforts, having recently ranked ninth on 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list overall and as the top automaker, earning a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list, its sustainable financing framework being recognized by the Climate Bonds Initiative, securing a supply of low-carbon steel for future vehicles, partnering with Manufacture 2030, an organization that will help the company’s suppliers reduce their carbon emissions, ramping up its recycling efforts in Mexico, and ensuring that the new Ford BlueOval City complex will be environmentally-friendly, too. Now, Changan Ford – a 50/50 joint venture between Ford and Changan Automobile in China – has also been awarded for its sustainability practices.
agritechtomorrow.com
Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT)...
takeitcool.com
Asphalt Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Asphalt Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Asphalt. Report Features Details. Product Name Asphalt. Process Included Asphalt Production From Distilling the Crude. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process:...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
Here’s how top executives reach their sustainability goals amid ESG backlash: ‘Get comfortable with transparency, and you’ll see the rewards later’
How should companies reframe ESG initiatives amid controversy? These executives offer their strategies.
aiexpress.io
Treble Raises €8M in Seed Funding
Treble Technologies, a Reykjavík, Iceland-based deeptech firm which specialises in sound simulation, raised €8M in Seed funding. This included €5.5m seed spherical led by Frumtak Ventures, with participation from NOVA and varied angel buyers, plus a €2.5m European Innovation Council grant. The corporate intends to make...
